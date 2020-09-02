Press Releases Kommunicate Press Release

Receive press releases from Kommunicate: By Email RSS Feeds: Kommunicate Launches "Kompose," a Zero Code Chatbot Builder with Human - Bot Handoff

Arlington Heights, IL, September 02, 2020 --(



"Kompose is designed to allow organizations of all kinds to create useful chatbots in minutes. Our goal is to eliminate any technical struggles that the customer-facing team often encounters by offering a quality, simple to use solution. This is a learning we got after being in the chat space for more than five years and understanding why deploying bots always became a big hassle," said Devashish Mamgain, Co-Founder and CEO of Kommunicate.



The release of Kompose is particularly significant in these challenging times as several organizations are unable to offer a full-fledged customer support service. They are looking to use modern tools that can address the regular concerns of their users and only handle critical queries that bots cannot resolve. Along with addressing such concerns, Kompose can also capture leads by enticing visitors with rich media messages.



"I had tried numerous chatbot models, but Kompose understands the problem of the industry. Moreover, it is very minimal, which is the most important part," said Gautam Rajesh Shelly, founder of Triny and one of the early users of Kompose.



To learn more about how your organization can build a chatbot in less than 5 minutes.



About Kommunicate



Kommunicate is a modern customer communication software for real-time, proactive, and personalized support for growing businesses. It provides the necessary solutions like live chat, customer support automation, knowledge-base management, and other front and back-end technology to create a modern customer support ecosystem. Today it powers more than 10,000 organizations worldwide with the likes of KPM, HDFC Life, Santander, Pearson, and more. Headquartered in Bay Area, CA, it also has a team in Bangalore, India. Arlington Heights, IL, September 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kommunicate, the leading hybrid customer support software, announced the launch of the ultra-modern chatbot builder, "Kompose." Kompose is a GUI (Graphical User Interface) based chatbot builder with no coding requirements that customer support professionals and marketers can use to create utility chatbots in less than 5 minutes. It also offers automated chatbot to human transfer, rich media elements, and support for multi-lingual chatbots."Kompose is designed to allow organizations of all kinds to create useful chatbots in minutes. Our goal is to eliminate any technical struggles that the customer-facing team often encounters by offering a quality, simple to use solution. This is a learning we got after being in the chat space for more than five years and understanding why deploying bots always became a big hassle," said Devashish Mamgain, Co-Founder and CEO of Kommunicate.The release of Kompose is particularly significant in these challenging times as several organizations are unable to offer a full-fledged customer support service. They are looking to use modern tools that can address the regular concerns of their users and only handle critical queries that bots cannot resolve. Along with addressing such concerns, Kompose can also capture leads by enticing visitors with rich media messages."I had tried numerous chatbot models, but Kompose understands the problem of the industry. Moreover, it is very minimal, which is the most important part," said Gautam Rajesh Shelly, founder of Triny and one of the early users of Kompose.To learn more about how your organization can build a chatbot in less than 5 minutes.About KommunicateKommunicate is a modern customer communication software for real-time, proactive, and personalized support for growing businesses. It provides the necessary solutions like live chat, customer support automation, knowledge-base management, and other front and back-end technology to create a modern customer support ecosystem. Today it powers more than 10,000 organizations worldwide with the likes of KPM, HDFC Life, Santander, Pearson, and more. Headquartered in Bay Area, CA, it also has a team in Bangalore, India. Contact Information Kommunicate

Parth Shrivastava

+91 96408 53560



https://www.kommunicate.io

Head of Digital Marketing



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kommunicate