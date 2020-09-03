Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International to Release 13 New Singles and Declares September Billy Ray Charles Breakout Month.

Loveforce International will release 13 new singles by 11 of its artists and declares September Billy Ray Charles Breakout Month as it is releasing three new singles on Billy Ray Charles in September.

Santa Clarita, CA, September 03, 2020 --(



“We are calling September, Billy Ray Charles Breakout Month,” said Mark Thomas, Loveforce International CEO. “Despite all of the releases by all of our other wonderful artists we will be releasing a new Billy Ray Charles single for four consecutive Fridays from September 11th through October 2nd," he continued.



There will be a surprise release on Charles on September 18th. The surprise is the debut of a song from a project that is not in the genre he is famous for, Southern Soul. Other Genres being released by Loveforce International in September include R&B, Soul, Rock, Jazz and Country.



On Friday September 4th, Loveforce will release Mo Justice’s version of “The Jester.” The song is a Country ballad, recorded in Self Isolation. It’s about life through the eyes of a comedian and it’s chalk full of pathos. In honor of the profundity of the song’s lyrics Loveforce International will be giving away an equally profound e-book A Week’s Worth of Fiction 4: Realizations. The book focusses on 7 different stories about people from various backgrounds who come to important realizations. The person who wrote the song is the same person who wrote the book.



A Week’s Worth of Fiction 4: Realizations will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The single of “The Jester” by Mo Justice will be released to Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Deezer, Tidal, Napster, Instagram Stories and YouTube Music.



For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International Records will release 13 new singles in September. New product will be released on Mo Justice, Billy Ray Charles, Bobby Jonz, inRchild, Honey Davis, Evan Lee Lovefire, Covid 19, Teacherz, Autumn Leaves, Mo Justice and The Godfather of Love. The singles will be released every Friday in September. There will be a different book giveaway on Amazon each Friday in September in honor of the new releases.“We are calling September, Billy Ray Charles Breakout Month,” said Mark Thomas, Loveforce International CEO. “Despite all of the releases by all of our other wonderful artists we will be releasing a new Billy Ray Charles single for four consecutive Fridays from September 11th through October 2nd," he continued.There will be a surprise release on Charles on September 18th. The surprise is the debut of a song from a project that is not in the genre he is famous for, Southern Soul. Other Genres being released by Loveforce International in September include R&B, Soul, Rock, Jazz and Country.On Friday September 4th, Loveforce will release Mo Justice’s version of “The Jester.” The song is a Country ballad, recorded in Self Isolation. It’s about life through the eyes of a comedian and it’s chalk full of pathos. In honor of the profundity of the song’s lyrics Loveforce International will be giving away an equally profound e-book A Week’s Worth of Fiction 4: Realizations. The book focusses on 7 different stories about people from various backgrounds who come to important realizations. The person who wrote the song is the same person who wrote the book.A Week’s Worth of Fiction 4: Realizations will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The single of “The Jester” by Mo Justice will be released to Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Deezer, Tidal, Napster, Instagram Stories and YouTube Music.For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company