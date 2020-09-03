Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solarity s. r. o. Press Release

Solarity Strengthens Its Team with a New Sales Director and Marketing Manager

Solarity s. r. o., distributor and solutions provider of PV systems, has strengthened its senior-level management team with the appointment of Thomas Vernersson as new Sales Director and Jiří Poláček as new Marketing Manager as the company continues to implement and expand its international growth strategy.

“I believe, that to be a successful international partner you need a strong local presence and the right capability and expertise. The priority now is to increase our potentiality and as a first measure, we will be seeing multiple offices and warehouses being built or acquired soon. What is even more essential is that we continue to strengthen our position in our pre-existing markets. Only in this way, we can continue to provide and generate income for our current partners while we grow at the same time,” comments Thomas Vernersson on his appointment to Sales Director.



Jiří Poláček has extensive experience from Consumer Electronics and Telecommunications. At Solarity, he will be leading all B2B marketing, advertising, and PR activities of the company. He will be responsible for setting and implementing the firm's marketing strategy to increase brand awareness and grow our customer-base.



"Having Thomas and Jiří on board will ensure we can meet the growing demand from the markets while taking our efforts to the next level. I have no doubt that their expertise will be invaluable as we aim to become a global PV solutions provider," Michal Adrián, CEO of Solarity, comments on the appointments.



Both Vernersson and Poláček are based at the company's headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, while directly working with Solarity's branches in Hungary, Jordan, Poland and Ukraine.



To meet the ever-growing demand from the markets, Solarity has hired 15 new employees in sales and back-office related positions since the beginning of the year.



The Czech based company Solarity s.r.o. registered strong results in the first half of 2020, delivering over 75 MW. Despite the lockdown of business activities in many markets, the company was able to grow by 21 % this year in comparison with the first half of 2019.



About the company Solarity:

Solarity is a distributor and solutions provider of photovoltaic (PV) systems. The company offers a complete assortment of both on-grid and off-grid solutions, including modules, inverters, mounting systems, and accessories, to PV professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Northern Africa.



Contact Information Solarity s. r. o.
Jiri Polacek
+420 222 362 422
https://solarity.cz/

Jiri Polacek

+420 222 362 422



https://solarity.cz/



