New Heat Curable SMT Adhesives Released to Complement the Adhesive Lineup

)-- The newly developed heat curable adhesives reflect the varying requirements and complement our adhesive lineup for SMT processes.
Low temperature curing adhesive JU-90LT-3 has curing temperatures of 90-100 ºC, nearly 40 ºC lower than their conventional counterparts. This feature makes it ideal for use in soldering heat-sensitive components and boards.
JU-R4S is developed for reflow soldering and prevents the components on the bottom-side of the board from falling, shifting or floating during double-sided reflow.
Both products are meant for dispensing applications with stable dispense shape during continuous use, and retaining excellent electrical reliability after curing,
Product Features:
JU-90LT-3
- Heat curable surface mount adhesive for dispensing
- Low curing temperature mitigates damage to the PCB and the components
- Superior heat slump resistance allows it to retain its height during the curing process
JU-R4S
- Heat curable SMT adhesive for dispensing, designed for reflow soldering process
- Allows solder paste self-alignment during reflow
- Retains stable dispense shape during continuous use