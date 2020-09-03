Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets UK & Europe Division Signs Three Year Contract Extension with Contemi Solutions

Press Releases Contemi Solutions Press Release

London, United Kingdom, September 03, 2020



For Contemi & Canaccord Genuity, the extension builds on over 20 years of existing relationship, and further underlines Contemi’s ability to work with large, sophisticated, global capital markets institutions to seamlessly transform their technological processes and systems across the back, middle and front office.



Contemi’s NOVA aims to automate middle- and back-office processing for banks and brokers, with automated pre-settlement practices, clearing and settlement and trade accounting functionality.



The award-winning Analytics solution provides intuitive, real-time intelligence, business and management information, compliance oversight and clear risk indicators via customisable dashboards and visualisations.



Canaccord Genuity will continue to use Contemi Analytics to manage and analyse their fast-paced business and have operational oversight using accurate data-driven insights. The integrated solution will support a wide range of roles and functions across the entire UK & European capital markets business. This is a prime example of a larger industry trend amongst capital markets participants, where real-time data visualization and dashboards prove to be the preferred route to go. Contemi has seen strong demand for its Analytics module in this space.



