Autointelli Announces AIOPs Platform That Ensures Business Continuity Amidst COVID-19

Autointelli announces AIOps platform for organizations facing business disruptions amidst COVID-19. Their platform eliminates mundane tasks, avoid operational outages, reduce IT noise, and automate complex IT operations.

Chennai, India, September 03, 2020



Their platform provides a common interactive dashboard covering insightful analytics for all operational teams working remotely. Outages in critical applications used by customers are identified early and offered solutions for uninterrupted customer experience. Their platform also supports organizations with minimal resources and helps them to improve productivity, automate complex IT operations, and optimize workflows. They help organizations to succeed with automation in this new normal situation.



Autointelli AIOps platform solves the challenges faced by organizations during the sudden transition from a centralized workplace to a remote work environment by offering their customers seamless access to business applications and services. Their platform reduces incidents through event management and correlation, predicts issues proactively through anomaly detection, reduces the workload of the IT service desk team through auto-remediation, and automate IT infrastructure through self-service automation

.

About Autointelli

Autointelli systems private limited provides AIOps platform and solutions for enterprises with IT infrastructure. Their platform is featured with incident auto-heal, self-service automation, root cause analysis, analytics, and HDDM (Host Discovery and Dependency Mapping). Their solutions are hybrid IT monitoring, event management and correlation, analytics, discovery and dependency mapping, and IT automation and orchestration. They also build customized use cases to automate any specific business operations.



Pradeep Kumar

+91 44 2254 1017



autointelli.com



