Composer Willem Martens Will Release His Experimental New Album "Indigo Vibe" on September 14 This Year

Martens is a former student of Darius, Milhaud, Nadia Boulanger and Pierre Schaeffer (musique concrete) in Paris/France. He studied contrapoint, harmony, fuga, film music and composition. Grammendorf, NY, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The compositions on this album are characterized by various deep and colourful layers. Composer William Martens will release his album “Indigo Vive” in many internet stores such as iTunes, Amazon and 7Digital and streaming sites such as Deezer, Spotify, Medianet, AMI Entertainment, etc. His compositions are frequently experienced as a gateway to another world.His albums were composed, produced and conducted by William Martens himself and Martens Ensemble plays his music. His compositions contain electro-acoustic elements, Martens makes use of traditional classical instruments, as well as of modern electronic equipment and soundshapes which are created from live sampling of all kinds of industrial and nature sounds.Link to his music:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_ledHNnY8Sip0HCHTzGrVjS6qk8eEVXtCgMartens is a former student of Darius, Milhaud, Nadia Boulanger and Pierre Schaeffer (musique concrete) in Paris/France. He studied contrapoint, harmony, fuga, film music and composition.