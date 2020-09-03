Southwestern Hearing Centers Holds Local Contest to Award One Lucky Winner with State-of-the-Art Hearing Aids

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Southwestern Hearing Centers Press Release

Southwestern Hearing Centers wanted to give back to the community and give one lucky patient free hearing aids.

St. Louis, MO, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Southwestern Hearing Centers partnered with a local TV station to host a contest to give one lucky patient a free set of hearing aids with artificial intelligence.

The hearing aids that will be given away are a set of Livio AI 1600. These hearing aids are unlike any other because they use integrated sensors and artificial intelligence. Livio AI hearing aids enhance listening experiences, helps the user to proactively manage their health and provides access to information to simplify the of life of the wearer.

In order to be entered to win this state of the art hearing device from Southwestern Hearing all you had to do was submit basic information through KPLR's contest entry form. From there, you were contacted by one of Southwestern Hearing's team members and scheduled an appointment for a free hearing test. In order to qualify, you had to have a hearing loss and qualify to wear the Livio AI hearing devices. The contest began on July 15th with email blast sent out to our local communities. Displays ads were served up to anyone who visited KPLR's website. The contest had an overwhelming response and ended on August 31st.

"I already feel like I won!" said one contestant to her hearing specialist regarding the joy she felt just to hear better. Southwestern Hearing let contestants try the hearing instrument for 30 days risk free.

"This is something we do regularly with our 30 day risk free trial program. Anyone can try hearing instruments for 30 days risk free," explains Cindy Marino-Barnett, COO, Hearing Instrument Specialist, and 3rd generation owner of Southwestern Hearing Center.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Cindy pulled the lucky winner and a video was created to inform the public that we picked a winner. "We had balloons, noise makers, and confetti poppers to announce the Big WIinner. We tried to make it a big deal, because hearing is a big deal. Hearing well can change your life!"

About Southwestern Hearing Centers

Southwestern Hearing is a family owned business with over 70 years experience in the hearing industry. At Southwestern we believe your quality of life directly relates to ability to hear. That's why we believe in finding a way to bring back your hearing. We are completely dedicated to ending the struggles of hearing loss, and making your world a better place to live. Our 30 convenient offices can be found in communities across Missouri and Illinois.

Contact Information
Southwestern Hearing Centers
Brian Marino
636-946-8111
www.southwesternhearing.com

Brian Marino

636-946-8111



www.southwesternhearing.com



