Consilium Launches UniCloud™ 7.0 with Rapid Provisioning of Cisco UC and Contact Centers

UniCloud™ new release helps time-strapped IT teams with turn-key automation and digital transformation features.

Singapore, Singapore, September 04, 2020 --(



The pandemic has pushed the limits of IT systems and teams for much of the year. High on the agenda of many Cisco contact center and enterprise telephony clients was their need to automate repetitive and routine tasks, such as all the provisioning that happens across Cisco’s Contact Center Enterprise (CCE), Contact Center Express (CCX) and Unified Communications Manager (CUCM) platforms when an agent or back-office user joins or leaves. IT managers wanted such routine tasks to be done automatically via integration with Microsoft Active Directory or other identity providers, on demand, or in a couple of clicks, and not by relying on creating tickets which consumes IT human resources.



“In our latest global study for many organizations across Australia, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, we found that just 36% of participants use unified communications and contact center management platforms to support day-to-day operations. The lack of management tools comes at a cost. The data clearly indicates that investing in provisioning and administration tools not only reduces operational expenditure (OpEx), but is correlated with a positive ROI for overall spend. This is especially true as organizations have increasingly shifted to work-from-home environments that require rapid provisioning of users at new locations,” said Pramod Ratwani, Founder and CEO of Consilium Software.



Senior IT leaders will appreciate how the turn-key features of UniCloud align with broader IT initiatives, such as digital transformation – provisioning is completed in seconds using Auto Provisioning and Quick Provisioning Profiles, compared to several minutes when doing manual provisioning across contact center and UC. The automation alleviates the load on IT service desks and allows engineers to focus on more strategic or higher-priority tasks, and enables organizations to scale without adding IT human resources all the time. UniCloud 7.0 has the widest range of provisioning methods and automated workflows which are instrumental in reducing the time to provision single or multi-cluster Cisco collaboration environments by up to 85%. Most of all, UniCloud is unique in that users can provision, administer, manage and monitor the entire Cisco contact center and UC platform from a single pane of glass in one unified tool.



UniCloud is available on Cisco Commerce Workspace (CCW) and can be searched using the master SKU ‘CS-APPS.’ Cisco partners can purchase UniCloud licenses directly through Cisco CCW. Consilium UniCloud customers globally include some of the world’s largest Cisco partners with multiple end-customers in Australia, EMEA and North America across the government, retail and financial services verticals.



About Consilium Software

Founded in 2007 in Singapore, Consilium Software and our Uni™ digital customer engagement platform have helped over 1,000 companies in more than 110 countries connect their employees with customers. Our choice of cloud-based and on-premise software powers 3 billion-plus interactions each year, simplifying the management of voice, video and digital channels. Our solutions go beyond omni-channel to merge the contact center and CRM, creating fluid experiences with artificial intelligence (AI), bots and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Consilium is led by practitioners who have differentiated customer experiences through every major cycle of evolution for 32 continuous years. We integrate experiences not just channels.



For more information, please visit: https://www.consiliuminc.com



Consilium Software Public Relations Contact:

Aman Basra

(+61) 406 501 368

Aman Basra

(+61) 406 501 368



www.consiliuminc.com



