AKVIS Launches New Golden Autumn Frame Collection: the Beauty of Fall on Pictures

AKVIS announces the launch of the new frame collection, the Golden Autumn pack, dedicated to the wonderful fall season, with a hundred high-quality colorful frames for photographs. Along with the new product, now AKVIS offers 63 themed packs of ready-to-use frame templates.

Perm, Russia, September 04, 2020



Autumn always fascinates us with its incredible beauty. Inspiring poets and artists to create masterpieces, wrapped in an aura of romance and mystic, giving freshness and coolness, autumn allows us to make colorful and soulful pictures.



The new AKVIS frames are decorated with bright foliage, berries, fruits, and flowers, they truly convey the tenderness, romance, and dazzling beauty of autumn. Ready-made templates are perfect for decorating a photoshoot on the street or in the forest, in a park or a country cottage, for memorable family portraits, school photos, for preparing an anniversary album about first dates and walks.



There are 63 themed frame packs by AKVIS divided into these categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Seasons, Countries, and Family. The new pack entered the Seasons group of frames. Besides the new product, there are also two AKVIS sets inspired by the fall season: Autumn Pack and Fall Foliage pack. Users can apply them separately or all together to create a beautiful collection of charming memories.



The AKVIS frame collections can be used with the AKVIS Frames freeware and AKVIS ArtSuite program, on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit, and Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



The new product sells for $17.00. All 63 frame packs are available in the bundle at a discounted price of $380.00. For more information, visit akvis.com.



