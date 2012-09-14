Mineral Circles and Dayco Team Up to Support the Burgeoning Aftermarket Service Demand in the MEA Region

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mineral Circles Bearings Press Release

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 04, 2020 --(



Dayco, a global leader and a major industry player leading the distribution and manufacturing of power transmission components, engine products, and drive systems for the automotive, industrial, and aftermarket industries has officially inked a partnership agreement with Mineral Circles Bearings to drive stronger brand recognition in the region.



“Our lack of distribution network in the region hurdles our goal to penetrate the growing market. Mineral Circles’ regional and market influence and its innovative approach of creating sustainable and long-term strategies will help us with our ambition to expand our footprint and presence in the burgeoning market of the region,” Alper Can, Dayco’s Area Sales Manager said.



Dayco has established itself as a trusted Original Equipment (OE) manufacturer of engine products and drive systems for top European and Asian vehicle manufacturers (VM) such as the likes of Renault, Scania, Volvo, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Hyundai, Kia and Toyota.



Its effective research expertise and wealth of data knowledge have paved the way to create and provide a solution that covers 97% of European & Asian vehicle parc. This solution deems to be advantageous if utilized well especially in a region where European and Asian vehicle units are starting to dominate the automotive aftermarket industry.



Revving up prior to the era of hybrid vehicle domination



Globenews Wire has expressed its budding optimism over the anticipated growth of hybrid vehicles in the MEA region. Just in the UAE, its market research expects that the UAE hybrid car market is expected to surge at CAGR of 32.1% During 2019-2025.



The uptick in number of the hybrid cars in the region heralds a good timing for this new partnership opportunity as Mineral Circles’ market intelligence could easily supplement Dayco’s innovative system solutions in the region.



“Hybrid cars would be needing top-notch belts and timing kits alongside durable premium bearing innovation to withstand the demanding environmental condition in the region. Dayco and Mineral Circles' new collaboration will be zooming in on providing innovative solutions that are designed to withstand the region’s arduous environment conditions and to bridge the gap between the lack of availability of sustainable solutions in the region,” Hassanein Alwan said.



Consumers' preference slowly transitions from gasoline-powered cars to hybrid vehicles as everyone is relatively much more aware of the added benefits of hybrid vehicles in terms of reduced maintenance and gasoline cost, likewise its assurance of zero carbon emission.



“We consider Dayco as a 'Partner of the future'. Their sustainable and competitive Research & Development team allows them to continuously evolve and adapt to the market’s future demand. This vision is what consists the pillars of our organization’s DNA,” Alwan added.



Dayco’s state of the art facility and international level of unparalleled research expertise and its ability to incorporate such innovation in its portfolio makes it an indomitable partner for the future demand of the automotive aftermarket industry.



Wider product portfolio for wider industry solutions



This new collaboration fortifies Mineral Circles Bearings as a quintessential partner when it comes to an easy resource of quality aftermarket needs. As power transmission products have just recently joined its pool of product portfolio, customers can only expect to have wider choices of components to choose from to help them improve their operation efficiency with top-notch aftermarket components and unparalleled aftersales services.



“Mineral Circles’ alliance with Dayco will focus on introducing our vast product portfolio to serve our customers on a wider scale. We want to save everyone the hassle to source their aftermarket needs by presenting them all of the suitable references they need to help them scale up their operations at scale,” Hassanein Alwan added when asked regarding what to expect with this new collaboration.



From Mineral Circles’ market strength in the field of bearings, this collaboration enables MCB to scale up its portfolio and services by serving as a quintessential channel to distribute commercial and industrial products in the region including timing belts, timing kits, electric power steering belts and more. Having a global market leader alongside the region’s trusted service provider creates an alliance whose values are fixated on long-term commitment and quality service.



Through its years of extensive experience in the industry, Mineral Circles has emerged itself as a trusted partner not just in the present business condition but, also for the future transition the industry will have. Contact Information Mineral Circles Bearings

Hassanein Alwan

+971 4 886 5100



www.mcb.ae



