Divertimento with Kellan Lutz in Official Selection at Orlando Film Festival

The indie thriller Divertimento with Twilight's Kellan Lutz and Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto is in Official Selection at Orlando Film Festival.

The film, Sheikhalishahi's third one, follows Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento.



Sheikhalishahi intended to make an experience movie in which the six main characters represent each a chess piece. The 21-year-old filmmaker who was compared with a "young Steven Spielberg" by Lutz and Otto shot all the movie on location in a 18th-century French castle.



Named one of the Top-25 "Coolest Film Festivals in the World" by Moviemaker Magazine, the Orlando Film Festival is now in its 15th year. The festival showcases the best in new independent cinema from around the world.



