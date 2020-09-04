Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CHP-Funder Press Release

CHP-Funder is pleased to announce the inaugural World Cogeneration Day: September 4th, 2020. The celebration will occur annually to highlight noteworthy contributions of cogeneration, also known as Combined Heat and Power (CHP). Stories of stalwart operators of energy-efficient cogeneration systems that keep providing reliable, resilient electricity, heat, and cooling to our essential facilities.

Fortunately, people and CHP are resilient and are finding ways to stay connected. Some of the most helpful tools have been virtual meetings, events, and webinars on the Internet. With social distancing, masks, and quarantining being commonplace right now, technology has become even more integral to the lives of many. And while the Internet has certainly provided people with hours of streaming entertainment, it has also played an important role in supporting one another.



On September 4th, 2020 they will virtually highlight key cogeneration projects internationally. Cogeneration, or combined heat and power technology (CHP), plays an important role in providing efficient localized power and supporting carbon emissions reduction. CHP systems can use renewable gas such as biogas, biomethane or hydrogen or low carbon gases such as natural gas at high efficiency and close to the site of use. Generating electricity and heat locally means lower losses and better use of the fuel, translating to lower carbon emissions.



September 4th was selected to acknowledge the first Cogeneration System at Pearl Street Station, New York City, in 1882, designed by Thomas Edison, 138 years ago. Edison produced electricity and made use of the thermal by-product to provide steam heating to local manufacturers and nearby buildings on the same Manhattan block.



The healthcare, food, and agricultural industries use the efficient and reliable CHP approach today, and www.WorldCogenerationDay.org honors the frontline workers that serve our communities to keep the lights on during the pandemic. www.WorldCogenerationDay.org shows examples of how embedded CHP system operators around the world provide dependable cost-effective energy resilience to indispensable facilities that are prone to natural disasters or have unreliable power distribution networks. These people maintain resilient, efficient, distributed CHP energy that is sustainable for the future energy transition to our most vital facilities.



The sponsors of www.WorldCogenerationDay.org will celebrate this one day on a world-wide basis because some challenges have to be met with a global response. Celebrants will take to social media, the internet, offices, CHP facilities and the airwaves to teach us what is obvious — that there will be no future if the environment is destroyed. This one day helps to also pursue a "green recovery" in response to the coronavirus; showing that healthy energy supplies enable healthy environments.



#WorldCogenerationDay



