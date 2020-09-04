Cloe Wilder Releases New Single, "It's True"

Press Releases Cloe Wilder Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, September 04, 2020 --(



Indie-pop singer/songwriter Cloe Wilder released her new single “It’s True” on Wednesday, Sept. 2 - along with the official video. The video premiered exclusively in Girl’s Life Magazine Tuesday, Sept. 1. The breezy pop tune follows Cloe as she reveals her desire to embrace her “golden” teenage years but struggling with a feeling of disconnect with her peers and their life experiences. Directed by Bobby Hanaford (Vic Mensa, Ava Max), the official video finds Cloe in fantasy-fueled landscape, exuding a dreamy and romantic “head in the clouds” moment. Cloe performed “It’s True” during her Backyard Session on Stream Live.



Watch the official video for “It’s True”: https://youtu.be/QCZ-b7-LSHE



Listen to “It’s True” on all platforms: https://smarturl.it/cwit



On the inspiration behind her new single and video, Cloe shared with Girl’s Life Magazine, "'It's True' is really just me romanticizing my life as a teenager. I've been a teenager for two years and I'm making it sound like a big thing, and that's what it is for me right now. Every little thing is a big thing. So, I definitely wanted to romanticize it and that’s why I think it’s so ethereal and moody looking."



“It’s True” is the first single off of Cloe’s upcoming EP, “Teenage Lullabies” which will be released in January 2021. The EP contains Cloe's most mature material to date, and encompasses her life thus far and all the moments and feelings she's experienced along the way.



About Cloe Wilder:

Jaz Valencia

954-829-1327



https://www.jvagency.co/



