Press Releases Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Desk Daycations Arrive at Kempinski Hotels

Business Travellers Welcomed Back with Bespoke Benefits

Beijing, China, September 04, 2020 --(



Salon Suite of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center



“Our hotels in China have done great work in ensuring the health and safety of our guests and employees during the past weeks and months,” said Michael Henssler, COO Asia, Kempinski Hotels. “People here no longer look for the best hotel, the greatest dinner or the lowest price, but for the safest experience.” The Desk Daycations continue to uphold Kempinski’s luxury standards while not compromising on safety, as masks, hand sanitiser and gloves are provided in each room.



Upon check-in, guests receive a room upgrade (upon availability), creating the ideal space for a lavish working holiday. While guests have the option to tailor the stay to their comfort level, from linen delivery to luggage cleaning, the introduced benefits also allow for continued social distancing and a safe stay. Personalised business traveller benefits extend over 24hours and include a gourmet box meal of guests’ choice and complimentary refills of water, coffee and tea, alongside business centre access. To stay energised and refreshed throughout the workday, guests may also indulge in even more through on-site restaurant and laundry service discounts.



Benefits:

· An upgrade to the next room category upon availability

· In-room hygiene kit

· Regularly replenished in-room tea/coffee-making facilities

· One custom-menu meal box upon request

· High-speed Wi-Fi

· Access to business centre services

· Mineral water upon request

· 25–30% off for F&B consumption (including room service)

· 30% off laundry service Beijing, China, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kempinski Hotels brings a new implication to a workday as speciality business traveller benefits are unveiled with the newest Desk Daycations promotion. From now until 31 December 2020, corporate travellers in Asia can indulge in Kempinski’s exclusive services with this 24-hour special. The unveiled China campaign introduces tailored corporate clientele benefits such as a room upgrade and unlimited coffee and tea, alongside a custom meal. Aside from these astounding day-long benefits, each Kempinski hotel continues to uphold the strict safety standards released earlier with the "White Glove Program," providing a safe and comfortable environment for any traveller.Salon Suite of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center“Our hotels in China have done great work in ensuring the health and safety of our guests and employees during the past weeks and months,” said Michael Henssler, COO Asia, Kempinski Hotels. “People here no longer look for the best hotel, the greatest dinner or the lowest price, but for the safest experience.” The Desk Daycations continue to uphold Kempinski’s luxury standards while not compromising on safety, as masks, hand sanitiser and gloves are provided in each room.Upon check-in, guests receive a room upgrade (upon availability), creating the ideal space for a lavish working holiday. While guests have the option to tailor the stay to their comfort level, from linen delivery to luggage cleaning, the introduced benefits also allow for continued social distancing and a safe stay. Personalised business traveller benefits extend over 24hours and include a gourmet box meal of guests’ choice and complimentary refills of water, coffee and tea, alongside business centre access. To stay energised and refreshed throughout the workday, guests may also indulge in even more through on-site restaurant and laundry service discounts.Benefits:· An upgrade to the next room category upon availability· In-room hygiene kit· Regularly replenished in-room tea/coffee-making facilities· One custom-menu meal box upon request· High-speed Wi-Fi· Access to business centre services· Mineral water upon request· 25–30% off for F&B consumption (including room service)· 30% off laundry service Contact Information Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

Katherine Wang

+861064653388



https://https://www.kempinski.com/en/beijing/hotel-lufthansa-center/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center