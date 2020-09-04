Registration is Now Open for the Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Devices Conference 2021

London, United Kingdom, September 04, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The pre-filled syringes industry is growing at an exponential rate. With increasing demand for self-administration, a rise in biologics, large-volume delivery and the delayed EU MDR at the forefront of the field, SMi’s 13th annual event will bring you the key insights you need to grow and enhance your pre-filled syringes portfolio and discover what the future holds for the PFS and combination products industry.
Topics of discussion will include the latest updates on the EU MDR and Article 117, advances in novel drug products and biologics, parenteral packaging for pre-filled syringes, innovations in device design and platforms for combination products, lifecycle management and much more…
This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior Pre-Filled Syringes Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage Pre-Filled Syringes Development, Head of Medical Affairs, Senior Director – Combination Products & Medical Devices, Global Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance Manager Combination Products ,Senior Pharmaceutical Assessor and many more.
View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1
Benefits Of Attending:
· Engage with senior industry opinion leaders presenting their experiences and case studies in innovative device design and advanced drug product formulation
· Gain insights from notified body and competent authority representatives addressing key regulatory requirements
· Understand how to optimize your lifecycle management strategy for a commercially successful device
· Explore and benchmark against industry advances in device design through case studies and real-world examples
Registration is live on the website and a saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 30th September 2020.
Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1
Plus, pre-conference workshops will be taking place on 12th January in London:
Workshop A: Digital Health – What are the real-world opportunities and potential barriers to adoption?
Workshop Leader: Andrew Dundon, Founder, PharMechceutics Ltd
Workshop B: Challenges and Drivers for Development of Long Acting Injectables
Workshop Leader: Joël Richard, Chief Development Officer, MedinCell
Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices
13th – 14th January 2021
London, UK
www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1
Sponsored by BD Medical| Harro Hoefliger | Nemera | Owen Mumford | Zeon |
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk