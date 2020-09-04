Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration is Now Open for the Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Devices Conference 2021

SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi Group’s 13th annual conference and exhibition taking place in January 2021.

London, United Kingdom, September 04, 2020 --(



Topics of discussion will include the latest updates on the EU MDR and Article 117, advances in novel drug products and biologics, parenteral packaging for pre-filled syringes, innovations in device design and platforms for combination products, lifecycle management and much more…



This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior Pre-Filled Syringes Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage Pre-Filled Syringes Development, Head of Medical Affairs, Senior Director – Combination Products & Medical Devices, Global Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance Manager Combination Products ,Senior Pharmaceutical Assessor and many more.



View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1



Benefits Of Attending:



· Engage with senior industry opinion leaders presenting their experiences and case studies in innovative device design and advanced drug product formulation



· Gain insights from notified body and competent authority representatives addressing key regulatory requirements



· Understand how to optimize your lifecycle management strategy for a commercially successful device



· Explore and benchmark against industry advances in device design through case studies and real-world examples



Registration is live on the website and a saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 30th September 2020.



Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1



Plus, pre-conference workshops will be taking place on 12th January in London:



Workshop A: Digital Health – What are the real-world opportunities and potential barriers to adoption?



Workshop Leader: Andrew Dundon, Founder, PharMechceutics Ltd



Workshop B: Challenges and Drivers for Development of Long Acting Injectables



Workshop Leader: Joël Richard, Chief Development Officer, MedinCell



Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices



13th – 14th January 2021



London, UK



www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1



Sponsored by BD Medical| Harro Hoefliger | Nemera | Owen Mumford | Zeon |



Contact Information:



For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The pre-filled syringes industry is growing at an exponential rate. With increasing demand for self-administration, a rise in biologics, large-volume delivery and the delayed EU MDR at the forefront of the field, SMi’s 13th annual event will bring you the key insights you need to grow and enhance your pre-filled syringes portfolio and discover what the future holds for the PFS and combination products industry.Topics of discussion will include the latest updates on the EU MDR and Article 117, advances in novel drug products and biologics, parenteral packaging for pre-filled syringes, innovations in device design and platforms for combination products, lifecycle management and much more…This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior Pre-Filled Syringes Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage Pre-Filled Syringes Development, Head of Medical Affairs, Senior Director – Combination Products & Medical Devices, Global Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance Manager Combination Products ,Senior Pharmaceutical Assessor and many more.View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1Benefits Of Attending:· Engage with senior industry opinion leaders presenting their experiences and case studies in innovative device design and advanced drug product formulation· Gain insights from notified body and competent authority representatives addressing key regulatory requirements· Understand how to optimize your lifecycle management strategy for a commercially successful device· Explore and benchmark against industry advances in device design through case studies and real-world examplesRegistration is live on the website and a saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 30th September 2020.Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1Plus, pre-conference workshops will be taking place on 12th January in London:Workshop A: Digital Health – What are the real-world opportunities and potential barriers to adoption?Workshop Leader: Andrew Dundon, Founder, PharMechceutics LtdWorkshop B: Challenges and Drivers for Development of Long Acting InjectablesWorkshop Leader: Joël Richard, Chief Development Officer, MedinCellPre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices13th – 14th January 2021London, UKwww.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1Sponsored by BD Medical| Harro Hoefliger | Nemera | Owen Mumford | Zeon |Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group