Portfolio BI Shortlisted for Five Awards in the A-Team's Data Management Insight Awards 2020

Portfolio BI, today announced that it had been named to A-Team's Data Management Insight Awards 2020 shortlist for five categories: Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform, Best Data Governance Solution, Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution, Best Data Visualization Provider, and Best Data Lineage Solution.

New York, NY, September 04, 2020 --



The A-Team Data Management Insight Awards celebrates the industry's best vendors and consultants, delivering solutions to meet today's data management challenges. The A-Team Insight editors and the Data Management Insight Awards advisory board review nominations in each category before compiling a best of shortlist.



"Every day, our team helps buy-side firms transform and achieve better business outcomes happen faster with their data. By combining industry expertise with the industry's most sophisticated technology, our team actively helps investment professionals make informed decisions quickly, using their data," said Jeremy Siegal, CEO, Portfolio BI. "This recognition from A-Team speaks to how we continue to deliver on our mission and make a difference for our clients and the industry."



Today's buy-side managers require and rely on accurate and up-to-date information to inform their investment decisions. A failure to have access to a full and accurate data set compromised the ability to accurately evaluate investment opportunities, make critical trading decisions, and communicate with investors. Further increased investment in alternative assets in the search for higher returns drives more significant adoption of alternative datasets that do not traditionally exist in data models and are not traditionally supported by data management platforms. Enter Portfolio BI EDM; they empower the buy-side to view their data the way they want to view it.



Jeremy Siegel

646-933-0361



https://www.portfoliobi.com/



