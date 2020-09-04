PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Portfolio BI

Press Release

Receive press releases from Portfolio BI: By Email RSS Feeds:

Portfolio BI Shortlisted for Five Awards in the A-Team's Data Management Insight Awards 2020


Portfolio BI, today announced that it had been named to A-Team's Data Management Insight Awards 2020 shortlist for five categories: Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform, Best Data Governance Solution, Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution, Best Data Visualization Provider, and Best Data Lineage Solution.

New York, NY, September 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Portfolio BI, a leading provider of front-to-back solutions for order management, portfolio management, data management, and reporting for the buy-side, today announced that it had been named to A-Team's Data Management Insight Awards 2020 shortlist for five categories: Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform, Best Data Governance Solution, Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution, Best Data Visualization Provider, and Best Data Lineage Solution.

The A-Team Data Management Insight Awards celebrates the industry's best vendors and consultants, delivering solutions to meet today's data management challenges. The A-Team Insight editors and the Data Management Insight Awards advisory board review nominations in each category before compiling a best of shortlist.

"Every day, our team helps buy-side firms transform and achieve better business outcomes happen faster with their data. By combining industry expertise with the industry's most sophisticated technology, our team actively helps investment professionals make informed decisions quickly, using their data," said Jeremy Siegal, CEO, Portfolio BI. "This recognition from A-Team speaks to how we continue to deliver on our mission and make a difference for our clients and the industry."

Today's buy-side managers require and rely on accurate and up-to-date information to inform their investment decisions. A failure to have access to a full and accurate data set compromised the ability to accurately evaluate investment opportunities, make critical trading decisions, and communicate with investors. Further increased investment in alternative assets in the search for higher returns drives more significant adoption of alternative datasets that do not traditionally exist in data models and are not traditionally supported by data management platforms. Enter Portfolio BI EDM; they empower the buy-side to view their data the way they want to view it.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Voting closes September 21st, 2020.
Contact Information
Portfolio BI
Jeremy Siegel
646-933-0361
Contact
https://www.portfoliobi.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Portfolio BI
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help