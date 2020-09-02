Boutique Family Owned Real Estate Brokerage AM Realty Advisors Sells Two Bay-front Properties in Ocean County

Prominent Real Estate Brokerage AM Realty Advisors Has Sold Two Bay Front Properties in Ocean County New Jersey, one is Ortley Beach, NJ and one in Toms River, New Jersey.





The sales agents responsible for the sales were Diana Rocco and Lisa Salerno, working in partnership on both deals.



“The Jersey Shore and surrounding areas are white hot right now. Neither of these Bayfront homes were on the market for more than 24 hours. If you are a serious buyer and you want a shore house, you need to act fast in this environment or the house will be gone before you know it,” said Diana Rocco of AM Realty Advisors.



“Right now buyers are able to take advantage of historically low interest rates which makes high end homes more affordable then in years past. That is partly what is driving the demand in the high end housing right now,” said Lisa Salerno of AM Realty Advisors.



AM Realty Advisors is a family owned boutique real estate company operating from Haddonfield, NJ, Lavallette, NJ and King of Prussia PA.



AM Realty specializing in helping homeowners buy and sell luxury homes, such as waterfront properties and other high-end homes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



