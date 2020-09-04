PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Adelaide Books

New Book by Tom Glenn: "Coming To Terms"


Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of short stories, "Coming To Terms."

New York, NY, September 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Tom Glenn, "Coming To Terms," hitting stores everywhere now.

“Coming to Terms tells the stories of men and women confronted with pain as a consequence of love and hate, goodness and evil. Each finds a way to go on living, however imperfectly. None is left unscathed. All these tales come from my life, as a husband, father, soldier, and caregiver to the dying. Each major character is drawn from people I’ve known. My hope is that you and I, both, can learn from the choices these people made.” – Author

Tom Glenn has worked as an intelligence operative, a musician, a linguist (seven languages), a cryptologist, a government executive, a caregiver for the dying, a leadership coach, and, always, a writer. His first four novels resulted from the thirteen years he shuttled between the U.S. and Vietnam on clandestine combat support missions. His 2017 novel, Last of the Annamese, is set during the fall of Saigon which he survived, escaping under fire after the North Vietnamese were already in the streets.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

