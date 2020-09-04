PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Adelaide Books

New Book by Christopher Overlfelt: "Kansas City"


Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of short stories, "Kansas City."

New York, NY, September 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Christopher Aslan Overfelt, "Kansas City," hitting stores everywhere now.

In the collection of short stories, Kansas City, all stories take place in, around, and through Kansas City, Missouri, exploring the dynamics of poverty, racism, and American imperialism through the lens of magical realism. In the first story, the reader is introduced to Kansas City through Prospero's Bookstore, in which the maxim, "the best use of magic is for the subversion of illegitimate authority" is established. From here, and throughout each story, the interaction of magic and illegitimate authority takes place.

Christopher Aslan Overfelt lives and works on the empty plains of Kansas. In the summertime he grows cucumbers and in the winters he takes attendance at the local high school.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

