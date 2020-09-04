New Book by Christopher Overlfelt: "Kansas City"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

In the collection of short stories, Kansas City, all stories take place in, around, and through Kansas City, Missouri, exploring the dynamics of poverty, racism, and American imperialism through the lens of magical realism. In the first story, the reader is introduced to Kansas City through Prospero's Bookstore, in which the maxim, "the best use of magic is for the subversion of illegitimate authority" is established. From here, and throughout each story, the interaction of magic and illegitimate authority takes place.



Christopher Aslan Overfelt lives and works on the empty plains of Kansas. In the summertime he grows cucumbers and in the winters he takes attendance at the local high school.



Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Christopher Aslan Overfelt, "Kansas City," hitting stores everywhere now.

In the collection of short stories, Kansas City, all stories take place in, around, and through Kansas City, Missouri, exploring the dynamics of poverty, racism, and American imperialism through the lens of magical realism. In the first story, the reader is introduced to Kansas City through Prospero's Bookstore, in which the maxim, "the best use of magic is for the subversion of illegitimate authority" is established. From here, and throughout each story, the interaction of magic and illegitimate authority takes place.

Christopher Aslan Overfelt lives and works on the empty plains of Kansas. In the summertime he grows cucumbers and in the winters he takes attendance at the local high school.

Available on Amazon

