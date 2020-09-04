Esprit Woman Care and The OB/GYN Center Join Together to Provide Greater OB Options for the Community

Press Releases Sky Ridge Medical Center Press Release

Esprit Woman Care and The OB/GYN Center, both on the Sky Ridge campus, have joined practices now, Esprit OB/GYN Center.

- Teresa Etten, MD Frances Rhodes, NP

- Lauren Kauvar, MD Megan Sheldon, DO

- Sarah Logan, MD Jackie Ziernicki, MD

- Cheryl Mark, NP



“This is an incredible and highly experienced group of physicians,” said Shannon Martinez, VP of Women’s Services at the Sky Ridge Birth Place. “We are also excited that this team will have a new office in Parker at 10371 ParkGlenn Way now and another opening at 14000 E. Arapahoe Road in Centennial next week, providing greater access to care for our patients.”



Esprit OB/GYN Center offers specialists in obstetrics, gynecology and urogynecology and provides well woman and teen care, family planning and contraception, prenatal care, minimally invasive surgery, menopause management and more.



The practice may be reached at 303-788-6657.



About Sky Ridge Medical Center

Contact Information Sky Ridge Medical Center

Linda Watson

720-979-7422



https://skyridgemedcenter.com/?utm_campaign=corp_listings_mgmt&utm_source=google&utm_medium=business

Christine Alexander, Director

Physician Services Group

303-584-6110

Christine.Alexander@HealthONECares.com

Linda Watson

720-979-7422



https://skyridgemedcenter.com/?utm_campaign=corp_listings_mgmt&utm_source=google&utm_medium=business

Christine Alexander, Director

Physician Services Group

303-584-6110

Christine.Alexander@HealthONECares.com



