Your Kids Urgent Care to Open in New Providence, New Jersey

Florida-based Your Kids Urgent Care plans to open in New Providence, New Jersey offering a variety of pediatric services and after hour care.

New Providence, NJ, September 04, 2020 --(



Slated for a Fall 2020 opening, Your Kid’s Urgent Care will be owned and operated by Stacey Silva, a New Jersey native and mother to a six-year-old daughter. “My moment of realization came when I picked my daughter up from school and she was having some upper respiratory issues that didn’t present badly enough for a trip to the Emergency Room, but were severe enough I wanted her seen immediately by a doctor. I had nowhere to take her,” she explained. “It’s important for children to be seen by a pediatric provider, so our office will be fully staffed with physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who will be caring for our patients.”



With a professional background in medical device sales and a love for the healthcare space, Silva is thrilled to bring a pediatric urgent care facility to New Providence. “As a working mom, it’s hard when our children are sick,” she said. “This is a one-stop shop for all your needs, from extensive lab and X-ray capabilities, to rapid flu and strep tests, COVID-19 testing and a pharmacy.”



Your Kid’s Urgent Care will be open seven days a week, with weekday hours from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and weekend hours from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. “We will send a full report of the child’s visit to their pediatrician so it can be added to their medical records,” Silva said. “We will also offer virtual visits or telemedicine for minor issues such as a cold, skin rashes or a sinus infection.”



The office will accept most major insurance plans and will be conveniently located at 1286 Springfield Avenue in New Providence.



About Your Kid’s Urgent Care:



Your Kid’s Urgent Care is an after-hours pediatric clinic providing exceptional care to infants, children and adolescents. You can turn to them when your child’s primary care physician’s office is inaccessible. Avoid the cost and hassle of the Emergency Room while enjoying their comfortable environment. Your Kid's has locations in Florida, Alabama, New Jersey and growing. For more information, visit the website at www.yourkidsurgentcare.com.



Terry Schrimscher

205-800-7744





