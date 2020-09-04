The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Eugene

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home features vaulted ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the open floor plan. The kitchen features a large island, brand new black stainless steel appliances, gas range, soft close cabinetry, and more. The primary suite includes a remodeled bathroom, granite countertops, and travertine tile floors, walk in closet, and private access to the back patio and new hot tub. Upstairs you will find a versatile loft space that could make for a good office space. Two beds and a full bath also occupy the upstairs. The outside features a spacious patio, garden beds, large yard with irrigation, tool shed, and much more.1987 Praslin St. is listed for $379,900.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Eugene, Oregon, or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



