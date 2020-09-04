North Texas Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Portfolio

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Fort Worth, TX, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chad Snyder of Dominus Commercial, sold a self-storage portfolio consisting of two assets in the Dallas/Fort Worth market on August 18, 2020. The over 140,000 square foot portfolio is located in south Fort Worth and Irving. The deal was able to close, while dealing with a challenging and ever-changing market, thanks to the careful attention to detail by both buyer and seller.Chad is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate covering North Texas. He can be reached at 817-242-2361.Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

