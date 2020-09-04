North Texas Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of Dominus Commercial, sold 2264 Self Storage in Decatur, TX on August 14th 2020.

Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361.



Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Fort Worth, TX, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Dominus Commercial team of Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant sold 2264 Self Storage in Decatur, TX on August 14th 2020. The 10 acre, 101,000 square foot facility contains 30,000 square feet of drive up storage units, with the remaining 71,000 square feet being used for boat and RV storage units. The property also contains a six-door warehouse building with a storage yard attached to the storage office space. The purchaser is a local operator to the Fort Worth market. The sellers had leased up the property to over 76% unit occupancy at the time of the sale.Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361.Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

