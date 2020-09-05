Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PataTutor Press Release

Receive press releases from PataTutor: By Email RSS Feeds: PataTutor, a Kenyan Edtech Startup, Announces the Launch of Its Education Based Online Marketplace in Kenya to Help Curb Effects of Corona on Education

PataTutor today announces the launch of its online, education based market place. The web app shall allow parents and students to find, compare, book and pay for affordable, verified, and professional private academic tutors. Teachers and students shall have their lessons online (one-on-one or in groups) in their integrated online classrooms on the web app.

Nairobi, Kenya, September 05, 2020 --(



PataTutor Features



- Live online classrooms integrated into the web application.

- Variety of lesson types: one-on-one online tuition lessons, online group lessons and one-on-one in-person lessons.

- Learners with special needs will also be able to use the platform to book lessons with teachers trained to meet their specific needs.

- All tutors are shortlisted, vetted, interviewed and have their qualifications and experience verified before being approved to teach on the platform.

- Ratings and reviews for teachers.

- Affordable pricing.

- Secure payment for lessons via (mobile money) mpesa can be done directly on the platform



What Makes PataTutor Different?



PataTutor's platform allows teaching to take place in a live, online, interactive classroom.



In comparison to the online meeting platforms currently being used to teach online in Kenya, PataTutor's integrated online classroom has been designed specifically for making the teaching of subjects much easier, especially subjects like mathematics, physics and chemistry.



Parents/students will be able to seamlessly find, compare, book and pay for a one-on-one session and group classes with our tutors in less than 5 minutes.



PataTutor's Audience



PataTutor's audience comprises of women between age 30-45 and men aged between 35-50 with children of school going age whose schools are not providing their children with alternative online learning solutions, especially during this pandemic. This group also includes parents who are looking for live online tuition services for their children to improve their performance in school. PataTutor also looks to serve students who shall be sitting exams in the foreseeable future.



Contact:

For more information or to speak to the team directly, call +254712994759 or email hello@patatutor.com.



“A business that can sustain itself by helping people in the community to solve a genuine problem they are facing is the best kind of business, and that is what PataTutor hopes to become. The best kind of business there is.” - Kelvin Dol, Founder and CEO, PataTutor Africa Nairobi, Kenya, September 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PataTutor will help parents in Kenya with children whose schools have shut down but have not provided an online learning alternative for their students during the pandemic. Furthermore, the platform will help Kenyan teachers who have taken a big hit and are currently at home without salaries due to the school closures to be able to earn an income.PataTutor Features- Live online classrooms integrated into the web application.- Variety of lesson types: one-on-one online tuition lessons, online group lessons and one-on-one in-person lessons.- Learners with special needs will also be able to use the platform to book lessons with teachers trained to meet their specific needs.- All tutors are shortlisted, vetted, interviewed and have their qualifications and experience verified before being approved to teach on the platform.- Ratings and reviews for teachers.- Affordable pricing.- Secure payment for lessons via (mobile money) mpesa can be done directly on the platformWhat Makes PataTutor Different?PataTutor's platform allows teaching to take place in a live, online, interactive classroom.In comparison to the online meeting platforms currently being used to teach online in Kenya, PataTutor's integrated online classroom has been designed specifically for making the teaching of subjects much easier, especially subjects like mathematics, physics and chemistry.Parents/students will be able to seamlessly find, compare, book and pay for a one-on-one session and group classes with our tutors in less than 5 minutes.PataTutor's AudiencePataTutor's audience comprises of women between age 30-45 and men aged between 35-50 with children of school going age whose schools are not providing their children with alternative online learning solutions, especially during this pandemic. This group also includes parents who are looking for live online tuition services for their children to improve their performance in school. PataTutor also looks to serve students who shall be sitting exams in the foreseeable future.Contact:For more information or to speak to the team directly, call +254712994759 or email hello@patatutor.com.“A business that can sustain itself by helping people in the community to solve a genuine problem they are facing is the best kind of business, and that is what PataTutor hopes to become. The best kind of business there is.” - Kelvin Dol, Founder and CEO, PataTutor Africa Contact Information PataTutor

Kelvin Oya Dol

+254791606908



www.patatutor.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PataTutor Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend