eRevMax Expands Connectivity Offering in Europe with Veturis Travel

Builds XML integration with the Spanish bed bank to fuel further growth.

Madrid, Spain, September 05, 2020



Canary Island based Veturis Travel supports more than 300,000 hotels through a B2B interface, with more than 25,000 hotels in Spain, one of the key markets for eRevMax in Europe. Veturis Travel works with over 25,000 travel agents across 90 countries with key markets being Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Thailand, USA, Morocco, Argentina, Peru and Colombia. This integration will allow mutual hotel partners to manage room rates and availability and receive reservations from Veturis Travel site, directly into their PMS, via their RateTiger / LiveOS platform.



“Partnering with RateTiger, the market leading hotel channel manager platform, will help us to boost our presence in APAC, Europe, Middle East, LATAM and USA. We continue to increase our investment in technology integrations for real-time management of rates, availability and restrictions, as part of our strategy to expand our contracts with hotels,” said Irma Mesa, Head of Sales Support, Veturis Travel.



In addition to hotels, Veturis Travel also specialized in cruises, transfers, tour packages and other travel products and has been ranked as "1,000 Companies to Inspire Europe" by The London Stock Exchange Group.



Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management at eRevMax commented, “Our partnership with Veturis Travel is a part of our strategy and commitment to make online distribution effortless for hoteliers and give them more options to widen their network for incremental revenue. Spain has always been a strong market for us and we are glad to offer our hotel partners the opportunity to manage one of best producing sites in the region, directly from their RateTiger platform.”



