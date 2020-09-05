CATCO Demolition Completes Demolition of Former Shop Rite/Wakefern Distribution Warehouse - Elizabeth NJ

Press Releases CATCO Demolition Services Press Release

Montville, NJ, September 05, 2020 --(



Prior to actual demolition, CATCO performed various pre-demolition activities that included disconnection of all utilities, rodent abatement, asbestos abatement, removal and disposal of universal wastes, installing erosion controls and securing the demolition permit.



The building demolition included the wrecking of the 475,000 sf structure including slabs, foundations and footings. Demolition was accomplished utilizing some of the fleet of CATCO equipment. Demolition equipment used to complete the demolition included :

· John Deere JD450D Excavators equipped with Genesis Grapple and Shears

· John Deere JD350D Excavators quipped with Buckets and Indeco Hammers

· Hitachi ZX470 Excavator with NYE mechanical pulverizer

· Cat D6 Dozer

· Bomag smooth drum dirt roller



All C&D debris was segregated and sent offsite for proper recycling and disposal. All concrete and masonry was crushed onsite into 3 inch minus material utilizing CATCO’s SANDVIK QJ341 portable jaw crusher.



During the course of demolition, crushing and recycling, the following materials were generated:

· 3,000 tons of ferrous scrap metals recycled

· 100,000 pounds of non-ferrous scrap metals recycled

· 2,375 tons of C&D segregated and properly disposed offsite

· 17,000 tons of concrete recycled and reutilized on-site

· 28,000 tons of asphalt milled and reutilized onsite

· 2,070 tons of PCB contaminated concrete slabs properly segregated, handled and removed offsite for disposal at a licensed facility.



The project was completed in 6 months. All work was conducted in accordance with all OSHA rules and regulations. There were no incidents and 0 work time losses.



About CATCO

Damon Kozul

732-221-4820



www.catcodemo.com



