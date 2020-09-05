PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion Makes Significant Feature Updates on TEB Cloud


London, United Kingdom, September 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion follows-up another feature update on its brainy software suite, TEB Cloud, focused lead utilising for its user network.

A more enhanced and user-friendly way of utilising leads is the main highlight of this update by TEB. Leads will be viewed in multiple ways providing a more personal and convenient process for the user's perspective. This will give a thorough and accurate view of opportunities within leads resulting to a better understanding of how the leads within the organisation are going thus helping the admin be able to make precise business decisions.

Previously, the update was accomplised for the admin perspective and this updates completes the TEBillion's aim for advanced automation processes as this was focused on the user perspective.

TEBillion is dedicated to effectively deliver growth and success of its users and partners worldwide through the integration of cutting-edge business automation solutions.

For more information, contact TEBillion:
Email: pr@tebillion.email
Website: www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

