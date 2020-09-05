Auriga Ranked in Top 100 Software Development Companies



Woburn, MA, September 05, 2020 --(



The Manifest not only recognizes providers' software development experience but also informs customers about providers' size and location, expertise focus, notable projects, and former clients. Customers can also see profiles of each company and read detailed client interviews at Clutch.co.



The Manifest is a sister website of Clutch.co, a B2B ratings and reviews platform for IT service providers. For companies featured on Clutch.co with client reviews, The Manifest is another opportunity to build online reputation, promote verified testimonials, and attract qualified leads.



Vyacheslav Vanyulin, CEO at Auriga, commented, "Looking for a software development service provider may feel like swimming in the ocean with no land in sight. Choosing from hundreds of companies is no easy task, but a good business guide can help navigate the waters. That is just what Clutch and The Manifest are doing.



"We are honored to be listed along with the leading custom software development companies from all over the world. Certainly, we are grateful to our clients who took the time to leave detailed and honest references on Clutch and, thus, earned us a place in The Manifest ranking."



Natalja Panina

+1 (866) 645-1119



https://auriga.com/



