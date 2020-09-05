Press Releases Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds: AIM Agency Joins Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance

Lincoln, NE, September 05, 2020 --(



AIM Agency is a full-service agency that specializes in auto, home, life, accident, health and commercial insurance. The office is located at 9420 Keystone Drive in Lincoln, NE and is licensed to serve clients in the state of Nebraska.



“I decided to transition to an independent insurance agency and joined MIAA in order to provide a broader range of products to meet my clients’ needs,” said Jason Stellingwerf, agency owner. “Looking toward the future, I aspire to expand my business and hire more agents so that we can serve a wider clientele than ever before.”



For more information about AIM Agency, visit www.aimagent.com, call (402) 405-1036 or email jason@aimagent.com. Lincoln, NE, September 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA), a leading network of independent insurance agencies across seven states, is pleased to announce that AIM Agency of Lincoln, Nebraska has joined the alliance.AIM Agency is a full-service agency that specializes in auto, home, life, accident, health and commercial insurance. The office is located at 9420 Keystone Drive in Lincoln, NE and is licensed to serve clients in the state of Nebraska.“I decided to transition to an independent insurance agency and joined MIAA in order to provide a broader range of products to meet my clients’ needs,” said Jason Stellingwerf, agency owner. “Looking toward the future, I aspire to expand my business and hire more agents so that we can serve a wider clientele than ever before.”For more information about AIM Agency, visit www.aimagent.com, call (402) 405-1036 or email jason@aimagent.com. Contact Information SIAA, Inc.

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



miaainsurance.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance