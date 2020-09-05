Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTech Mobility Press Release

Receive press releases from MTech Mobility: By Email RSS Feeds: MTech Mobility Introduces Accessory Series for Smartphones and Tablets

Leveraging its earlier acquisition of ION Parts, MTech now offers a comprehensive catalog of mobile accessories.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, September 05, 2020 --(



MTech channel partners and customers now have the ability to source high-quality, OEM-comparable and cost-effective accessories for smartphones and tablets from Apple, Samsung, LG and other leading original equipment manufacturers.



“The MTech accessory series enables our customers to leverage MTech for additional products and services, further consolidating the number of third parties they rely on to deliver mobile initiatives,” said Jay Gordon, MTech Chief Strategy Officer. “Our accessory lineup brings equal or better quality, flexibility and durability as those offered by OEMs at a fraction of the cost.”



Customers can continue to utilize MTech to source retail-based accessory products, including those typically found in stores, or choose from a variety of other accessories that deliver the same or improved form factors and durability at a more affordable price.



MTech Standard Accessory Series:

· Executive style, durable and rugged case

· Tempered glass screen protectors

· Charging cables and adapters

· Portable charging solutions



MTech Custom Accessory Series:

· Durable and rugged case options developed for specific customer use cases and device types designed to bring ruggedized protection and enhanced functionaltiy

· Peripherals, including charging docks and cables, that extend protection and powering of devices used in mission-critical settings



With either series, customers can add MTech’s industry leading Device Protection Program to cover repairs for manufacturer defects and accidental damage. In many cases, coupling a case and the MTech device protection service is less costly than the case alone through retail outlets and wireless carriers. “With MTech’s Case + Protection Program, organizations purchase a case and receive 24 months of protection on the device as well as unlimited case replacements over the term,” Gordon said.



Recently, MTech provided a leading casual dining organization with both a custom case and four-slot charging bay for the Samsung Active Pro 2. “With 6,000 devices deployed, the chain required custom protection as well as a way to keep devices up and running and available to serve customers,” said Tony Fernandez, President and CEO of MTech.



About MTech Mobility



Founded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. Through its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as well as locations in Sarasota, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Wexford, Ireland; and China, organizations turn to MTech Mobility to offload the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, managing, repairing, and refreshing devices for their workforce. MTech Mobility’s customers span diverse industries, including airlines, retailers, and restaurants, as well as the manufacturing and field-service sectors. Learn more at mtechmobility.com. Palm Beach Gardens, FL, September 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MTech Mobility, a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace, has introduced its series of custom and after-market accessories for smartphones and tablets.MTech channel partners and customers now have the ability to source high-quality, OEM-comparable and cost-effective accessories for smartphones and tablets from Apple, Samsung, LG and other leading original equipment manufacturers.“The MTech accessory series enables our customers to leverage MTech for additional products and services, further consolidating the number of third parties they rely on to deliver mobile initiatives,” said Jay Gordon, MTech Chief Strategy Officer. “Our accessory lineup brings equal or better quality, flexibility and durability as those offered by OEMs at a fraction of the cost.”Customers can continue to utilize MTech to source retail-based accessory products, including those typically found in stores, or choose from a variety of other accessories that deliver the same or improved form factors and durability at a more affordable price.MTech Standard Accessory Series:· Executive style, durable and rugged case· Tempered glass screen protectors· Charging cables and adapters· Portable charging solutionsMTech Custom Accessory Series:· Durable and rugged case options developed for specific customer use cases and device types designed to bring ruggedized protection and enhanced functionaltiy· Peripherals, including charging docks and cables, that extend protection and powering of devices used in mission-critical settingsWith either series, customers can add MTech’s industry leading Device Protection Program to cover repairs for manufacturer defects and accidental damage. In many cases, coupling a case and the MTech device protection service is less costly than the case alone through retail outlets and wireless carriers. “With MTech’s Case + Protection Program, organizations purchase a case and receive 24 months of protection on the device as well as unlimited case replacements over the term,” Gordon said.Recently, MTech provided a leading casual dining organization with both a custom case and four-slot charging bay for the Samsung Active Pro 2. “With 6,000 devices deployed, the chain required custom protection as well as a way to keep devices up and running and available to serve customers,” said Tony Fernandez, President and CEO of MTech.About MTech MobilityFounded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. Through its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as well as locations in Sarasota, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Wexford, Ireland; and China, organizations turn to MTech Mobility to offload the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, managing, repairing, and refreshing devices for their workforce. MTech Mobility’s customers span diverse industries, including airlines, retailers, and restaurants, as well as the manufacturing and field-service sectors. Learn more at mtechmobility.com. Contact Information MTech Mobility

Jay Gordon

617) 233-2942



https://www.mtechmobility.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTech Mobility Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend