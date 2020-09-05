Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Receives ISO 9001 Accreditation for Biosurfactant Production Process

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Press Release

Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has received ISO 9001 accreditation for the proprietary fermentation processes used to produce its award-winning biosurfactants for oilfield applications.

SOLON, Ohio (September 3, 2020) Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has received ISO 9001 accreditation for the proprietary fermentation processes used to produce its award-winning biosurfactants for oilfield applications. The accreditation confirms Locus BE operates with quality management systems that ensure the oil innovation company can consistently meet customer demands, and validates the quality and consistency of its patented technology and green EOR well treatments—which outperform synthetic chemicals in recovering oil at a fraction of the dosage rate and cost.



The ISO 9001 accreditation comes as oil companies seek new technologies to improve ESG and profitability—two key components of upmost importance in the current volatile state of the oil industry. Locus BE’s biosurfactant treatments have been nationally recognized for their ability to maximize oil recovery and help operators do more with less, and the accreditation further confirms the reliability of the products.



“Now more than ever the oil industry needs assurance that products being used on wells are of the highest quality and will provide consistent results with proven ROI,” said Jonathan Rogers, CEO of Locus Bio-Energy Solutions. “The ISO 9001 accreditation demonstrates that Locus BE has systems in place to continuously provide biosurfactant solutions that meet our customers’ needs and regulatory requirements.”



The ISO 9001 auditing process was run by Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar, with accreditation given to Locus BE based the company’s demonstration of ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.



“Locus BE has demonstrated its commitment to world-class biosurfactant production by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001 standard. The company has joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard,” said Randy Daugharthy, director of the registrar program at the PRI Registrar. “PRI Registrar is proud to partner with the Locus BE team in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence in biosurfactant production for enhanced oil recovery applications.”



The ISO 9001 accreditation is the third quality-based recognition of the year. Locus BE was recognized as the most ground-breaking company in bio-energy solutions in GHP News’ Biotechnology Awards, and its biosurfactants became the first green treatments approved as a tertiary EOR technology by the Texas Railroad Commission, qualifying users for millions of dollars annually in state tax incentives.



To find out more about Locus BE’s specialized manufacturing process or the benefits of its customized biosurfactant solutions, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.



About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™



Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has patented technology that brings green biosurfactant treatments to the oilfield proven to outperform synthetic chemicals at a fraction of the dosage rates and cost. A world-class team of R&D scientists have solved the problems plaguing other biological-based products with the development of biosurfactant treatments optimized for enhanced oil recovery, wellbore cleaning, and paraffin wax and asphaltene remediation, including the cleaning of rods, pipelines and flow lines, casings and solidified storage tank bottoms. The environmentally friendly and biodegradable solutions have been nationally recognized for their ability to maximize ESG and profitability, solve top pain points and help operators do more with less. They are the only green treatments approved as a tertiary EOR technology, qualifying users for millions of dollars annually in state tax incentives. Their unmatched success in boosting oil production and minimizing new drilling are driving sustainability and financial security across the industry. For more information, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.



