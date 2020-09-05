Parents in Disagreement with New School Requirements Turn to Homeschooling

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Old Schoolhouse Magazine Press Release

SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, sees a sudden influx of members.

Gray, TN, September 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Virginia Commissioner of Health Dr. Norman Oliver revealed in a recent interview that he plans to impose a coronavirus vaccine mandate for his state. "I think the overwhelmingly (sic) majority of people would, in fact, respond well," Oliver stated (Fox News). Though vaccines are on the forefront of the general population's mind, not everyone is convinced that those running Operation Warp Speed, whose goal is to provide a COVID-19 vaccine in record time, will provide a safe vaccine. When the varicella (chicken pox) and HPV vaccines were introduced over the past couple of decades, many parents who generally stuck to the CDC's schedule of vaccinations started raising their eyebrows. Questions arose about the safety and legitimacy of such vaccines. Now with a COVID-19 vaccine in the works, even more parents are beginning to second guess allowing doctors to administer every vaccine that the CDC recommends to their children.As states begin to see how compliant their constituents have been throughout the pandemic with enforcements being put in place such as mandatory masks, shuttering schools, closing churches, and even threatening businesses that refuse to close down, it is no surprise that they believe as Dr. Oliver does. Massachusetts is even going as far as requiring mandatory flu vaccines in order to attend school. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement that students must receive a flu vaccine by December 31, 2020, or they will not be allowed to attend their schools any longer. The statement also mentioned that homeschooled students are exempt, causing families who have never looked at homeschooling before to take a closer look (Boston.cbslocal.com).Thousands of parents are flocking to online-based education that is not funded by the public education system so they can continue to remain in control of their children's welfare since some states such as Texas are requiring every child to have every required vaccine even if they are doing their public schooling virtually. Fortunately, parents have options. Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine reflects on the tremendous growth of her homeschooling platform SchoolhouseTeachers.com, "This is always a busy time of year for our company, but this year our numbers of new members coming in have tripled compared to this time last year. We look forward to helping families new to homeschooling and will be with them every step of the way."To help families who are considering homeschooling for the first time, SchoolhouseTeachers.com has opened up its top-performing promo codes of 2020 for the beginning of the fall semester. Several codes are available so families with different needs and preferences can easily pay one price for their entire family. Visit SchoolhouseTeachers.com to learn more.About The Old Schoolhouse®The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

