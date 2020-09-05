Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Margaux Agency Press Release

Tara Miremadi Speaks on How to Leverage Social Media to Voice Support for BLM Movement Efforts in a Recent B​usiness Insider​ Article

Digital Brand Manager of Margaux Agency featured in a Business Insider​ article on how brands can utilize social media to effectively voice support for Black Lives Matter movement.

Los Angeles, CA, September 05, 2020



For more information, please contact Rachel Nelson at ​rachel@margauxagency.com​. Los Angeles, CA, September 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Margaux Agency​’s dynamic Digital Brand Manager, ​Tara Miremadi​, was featured in a recent ​Business Insider​ piece, “​Brands are getting flack online for voicing support for Black Lives Matter. Experts explain how to best use social media to respond to criticism​.” In the wake of George Floyd's death and the subsequent Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, brands realized that online activism was a slippery slope. Without taking the time or attention needed to fully support the movement, we saw the influx of brands and influencers partaking in slacktivism in order to stay on-trend. This tone-deaf approach resulted in many brands receiving backlash for their lack of commitment, communication, and consideration for the Black community.In this piece, Tara emphasizes the importance of action-led communication strategies and how to implement your brand’s values into an effective marketing strategy for long term solidarity and community trust.“Notice what patterns are emerging and face the problem head on. In the short term, create a response that acknowledges that experience, promises action to resolve it, and invites further discussion. People will value and respect a brand that has the ability to take ownership and accountability.”Examples of this are confronting past racist errors with a plan for change (donations, company reorganization, new diverse hires) and sharing them to the public. Listening to customer feedback by asking questions or holding forums is a great way to hear your customers firsthand and take direct action on the matters affecting them. Making sure your company has strong and constant community management efforts on social media platforms is a surefire way to make sure no person feels alienated from your brand.The key for brands is to realize that when it comes to a civil rights movement, showing your support is a marathon not a sprint. The safety of Black lives isn’t a viral trend like the black box. Raising awareness, doing research, partnering with advocates and organizations, asking hard questions, and diversifying your content are all great ways to bolster your marketing strategy for the long term. Once you make these habits, you will find that your work suddenly has deeper, more inspiring meaning.About Tara Miremadi:Tara Miremadi​ is the Digital Brand Manager for Margaux Agency, with 7 years of professional marketing experience. After working for a diverse range of companies from environmental engineering to tech, Tara found her passion for advertising, creative writing, and digital marketing. It is within that space where Tara is able to merge creativity, psychology, wordsmithing, and marketing all together to create informative, passionate, and engaging work for her clients.At Margaux Agency, Tara works intimately with clients to build out their digital content strategy so they don’t miss an opportunity. Tara gets to know the brand, performs industry research, and writes out monthly content for all social media platforms, allowing her client to focus on other aspects of their business. Pairing her passion for storytelling with her ability to forge lasting relationships, Tara serves as the creative liaison between Margaux and the client.If you’d like to reach out to Tara or have any questions on her work, please email her at ​tara@margauxagency.com​.About Margaux Agency:Margaux Agency​ is a modern fitness and health digital marketing agency located in sunny Southern California. With honorable mentions in ​VoyageLA​ and ​Yahoo!.com​, Margaux Agency has become a trusted source for hand-curated, industry-tested, CEO-approved, digital marketing services for fitness studios, gym owners, and health brands. From SEO, to social media marketing, to web design and management – Margaux has what you need to grow your business.The entire team at Margaux Agency advocates for environmental and societal change. This is what makes the heart of our team, as we lead with being Woman-Owned and Minority-Led. The team itself has a beautiful range of diverse nationalities and backgrounds. The Margaux Agency has worked with sustainable B-Corp companies and prioritizes Woman/Minority-Owned organizations and businesses to support. From doing spotlights on local businesses to making contributions to nonprofits, Margaux Agency believes the world is a better place when people uplift and empower one another, as well as our environment.Additional Information:For more information, please contact Rachel Nelson at ​rachel@margauxagency.com​. Contact Information Margaux Agency

Rachel Nelson

562-317-4844



margauxagency.com



