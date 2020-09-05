PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Lian Yu, PhD, Quantitative Analytics Specialist, Corporate Model Risk Group, Wells Fargo to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Lian Yu, PhD, Quantitative Analytics Specialist, Corporate Model Risk Group, Wells Fargo will speak at its webcast entitled: “Detecting and Preventing Identity Fraud with Machine Learning: Managing Potentials and Perils.” This event is scheduled for September 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).

New York, NY, September 05, 2020
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/identity-fraud-with-machine-learning/

Event Synopsis:

The number of cyberattacks and fraudulent acts has been proliferating rapidly. Fraudsters have successfully made their way to access a victim’s financial resources through different schemes like stealing a victim’s personally identifiable information (PII).

Because failure to have a robust data solution can be costly and risky for the user and business alike, companies must adopt an identity fraud prevention tool to keep their platforms safe and their users verified. Leveraging a data science and machine learning model that could streamline the authentication of customer-provided data and predict fraudulent users are also crucial.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of identity fraud detection and prevention with machine learning. Speakers will offer practical tips and strategies to help businesses while avoiding drawbacks and unwanted costs.

About Lian Yu, PhD

Lian Yu is Quantitative Analytics Specialist within the Corporate Model Risk group at Wells Fargo. She is responsible for validating and approving artificial intelligence/machine learning models including Fraud and Operations Risk. Prior to her current position, Lian was responsible for model development for transactional fraud models at Visa.

Lian is passionate about developing quantitative talent and fostering a culture of responsibility and intellectual curiosity. She has a Master’s degree in System Engineering and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.

About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
