Trillium Capital Resources

Press Release

Trillium Capital Resources Arranges Financing for Three Properties


Trillium Capital Resources worked closely with three different clients in order to obtain financing for their properties in these challenging times.

Columbus, GA, September 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Trillium Capital Resources is pleased to announce the successful closing of two Multifamily properties and a Self-storage property. The rates ranged from 3.14% to 3.57% fixed for 10 years, non-recourse. The Self-storage project is financed with a Construction Loan fixed at 3.77% for three years.

The Multifamily projects, containing 50 units and 80 units, were financed utilizing the FNMA small- balance program, and are located in the Columbus, Georgia and Macon, Georgia markets. The Self-storage project will contain approximately 100,000 sf and is located in Columbus, Georgia.

Trillium Capital Resources is a mortgage banking firm with offices located in Columbus, Georgia, Jacksonville, Florida and Orlando, Florida, serving primarily the Southeastern United States.

For more information, please visit our website at trillium-capiital.com

Contact
Scott Taccati at (706) 615-3030
Brent Shryock at (904) 329-7266
Contact Information
Trillium Capital Resources
Scott Taccati
706-221-7464
Contact
www.trillium-capital.com

