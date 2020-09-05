Trillium Capital Resources Arranges Financing for Three Properties

Press Releases Trillium Capital Resources Press Release

Trillium Capital Resources worked closely with three different clients in order to obtain financing for their properties in these challenging times.

Columbus, GA, September 05, 2020 --(



The Multifamily projects, containing 50 units and 80 units, were financed utilizing the FNMA small- balance program, and are located in the Columbus, Georgia and Macon, Georgia markets. The Self-storage project will contain approximately 100,000 sf and is located in Columbus, Georgia.



Trillium Capital Resources is a mortgage banking firm with offices located in Columbus, Georgia, Jacksonville, Florida and Orlando, Florida, serving primarily the Southeastern United States.



For more information, please visit our website at trillium-capiital.com



Scott Taccati at (706) 615-3030

Scott Taccati

706-221-7464



www.trillium-capital.com



