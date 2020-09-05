Trillium Capital Resources Arranges Financing for Three Properties

Columbus, GA, September 05, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Trillium Capital Resources is pleased to announce the successful closing of two Multifamily properties and a Self-storage property. The rates ranged from 3.14% to 3.57% fixed for 10 years, non-recourse. The Self-storage project is financed with a Construction Loan fixed at 3.77% for three years.
The Multifamily projects, containing 50 units and 80 units, were financed utilizing the FNMA small- balance program, and are located in the Columbus, Georgia and Macon, Georgia markets. The Self-storage project will contain approximately 100,000 sf and is located in Columbus, Georgia.
Trillium Capital Resources is a mortgage banking firm with offices located in Columbus, Georgia, Jacksonville, Florida and Orlando, Florida, serving primarily the Southeastern United States.
For more information, please visit our website at trillium-capiital.com
Contact
Scott Taccati at (706) 615-3030
Brent Shryock at (904) 329-7266