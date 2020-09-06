Think AI Chatbot Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Press Releases Think AI Press Release

Irvine, CA, September 06, 2020 --(



The Think Ai Chatbot offers companies an artificial intelligence (AI) solution for engaging customers in a new way. With the rise of customer expectations for “right now” 24x7 availability and personalized experiences, companies need to increase their availability by investing in customer experiences and 24x7 helpdesk support. This creates challenges in controlling costs while maintaining sufficient resources.



The Think Ai Chatbot solution addresses this problem by being intelligent enough to offer the first line of customer support. With 24x7 availability and trainable AI based on the Microsoft Azure Bot Service framework, the Think Ai Chatbot enables companies to do a better job than ever in helping their customers, providing excellent customer experiences while increasing employee productivity. The chatbot can be accessed via the web, Microsoft Teams, email, Skype, and other channels.



“Implementing the Think Ai chatbot is 20 percent of the cost of hiring a new support employee, while boosting organizational productivity and encouraging better resource allocation,” says Manish Bhardia, President of Think Ai Consulting. “With fast, expert implementation, the bot can go live 10 times faster than other solutions developed by internal teams. Its availability in many of the familiar and powerful Microsoft communication tools makes adoption easy.”



“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business solutions from our partners that work with the products they already use,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the Think Ai Chatbot solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem.”



About Think Ai:



Sharreace Baldwin

1-323-316-7354





