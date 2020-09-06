PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
Carol's Little World
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Image Gallery

Carol's Little World

Press Release

Receive press releases from Carol's Little World: By Email RSS Feeds:

Carol's Little World Uses Augmented Reality to Bring Virtual Art Gallery to Life


Carol's Little World, the popular photo website, rolls out a new gallery experience using augmented reality to bring a virtual art gallery to life. Using new technology and augmented reality, viewers can experience art in their space instantly.

Cedar Park, TX, September 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Carol's Little World showcases the quirky creative work of Carol Schiraldi, a fine art photographer from Cedar Park, Texas. Launching a state of the art website, Carol's Little World is presenting a new online gallery experience. Viewers can experience a live 3D preview, live framing and wall preview, and use an augmented reality (AR) live preview which allows them to use a mobile or tablet device to experience artwork right on the wall in their space with no app downloads required. Coupled with the new virtual gallery experience is an archival state of the art print on demand service that allows artwork to be crafted and shipped on demand directly to the viewers doorstep. The secure online experience allows viewers to select and configure medium, including a selection of paper, metal, and canvas, print size, matting and framing options, and then preview the result virtually in their space.
Contact Information
Carol's Little World
Carol Schiraldi
512-522-6731
Contact
http://www.carolslittleworld.com

Click here to view the company profile of Carol's Little World
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Carol's Little World
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help