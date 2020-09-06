Carol's Little World Uses Augmented Reality to Bring Virtual Art Gallery to Life

Carol's Little World, the popular photo website, rolls out a new gallery experience using augmented reality to bring a virtual art gallery to life. Using new technology and augmented reality, viewers can experience art in their space instantly.

Cedar Park, TX, September 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carol's Little World showcases the quirky creative work of Carol Schiraldi, a fine art photographer from Cedar Park, Texas. Launching a state of the art website, Carol's Little World is presenting a new online gallery experience. Viewers can experience a live 3D preview, live framing and wall preview, and use an augmented reality (AR) live preview which allows them to use a mobile or tablet device to experience artwork right on the wall in their space with no app downloads required. Coupled with the new virtual gallery experience is an archival state of the art print on demand service that allows artwork to be crafted and shipped on demand directly to the viewers doorstep. The secure online experience allows viewers to select and configure medium, including a selection of paper, metal, and canvas, print size, matting and framing options, and then preview the result virtually in their space.