Blaze of Glory – Cheng Chung-Chuan Solo Exhibition

Powen Gallery is proud to present Cheng Chung-Chuan’s solo exhibition in Taipei.

Taipei City, Taiwan, September 06, 2020 --



Cheng Chung-Chuan draws inspiration from nature for her art creation and manifests her imagination through a diverse interplay of plants, flowers, and art. She gives specific focus to the innate rhythm of visual elements and transforms her acute thinking onto the canvas. Her painting usually comprises of visual contrasting by painting golden yellow flowers in widely varied dissonance, through which the inner structure of nature and life unfolds consciously. Objects are depicted to be constantly evolving and generating; they move in a slowly pulsating space and take up a shape unconfined by form. We can view them as images for the soul that speak for nature. To grasp her steadfast sentiments requires exploration of metaphorical landscape that resides within her true self. Between the painter and the objects painted exist a certain delicate critique relationship. How to bring forth and express with a renewed visual vocabulary often depends on the painter’s character as a person and craft as an artist. Cheng Chun-Chuan’s painting is more than a re-presentation of nature depiction but a refinement and transcendence through objective interpretation. Her painting is a manifestation of released genuine emotions and disposition that are all encompassing.



Contact Information Powen Gallery
Leslie Yang
+886225236009
https://www.powengallery.com/index.php/en/

Leslie Yang

+886225236009



https://www.powengallery.com/index.php/en/



