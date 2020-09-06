Press Releases Zifo RnD Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Zifo RnD Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Zifo RnD Solutions Partners with Aurigene Discovery Technologies for a Phase III Oncology Trial

Zifo RnD Solutions will be the Data Management Service provider for Aurigene Discovery Technologies’ large data driven Phase III oncology trial.

Deerfield, IL, September 06, 2020 --(



Commenting on the partnership between the companies, Murali said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Zifo for its Biometrics services. The Aurigene Clinical team along with Zifo team’s expertise will enable us to strengthen our efforts in the Phase III Oncology trial.”



The CEO of Zifo, Raj Prakash has expressed his excitement on being a part of this milestone with Aurigene, “We are excited to be working with Aurigene on this trial and with our right mix of Scientific, Regulatory and Technical expertise, we believe are in the right position to best support this initiative.”



The ASIAD-2 study will commence during Q3 of 2020 and is expected to enroll over 3 years. Patients will receive study drug for a year and will be followed for additional 4 years.



Aurigene Discovery Technologies is a drug discovery company committed to the vision of being the most respected and valued scientific collaborator in India. In over 12 years of working with Pharma, Biotech and Academic partners, in a variety of Therapeutic Areas, Biologies and Chemistries and over 75 integrated Drug Discovery projects, Aurigene has contributed to delivering over 15 small molecule and peptide drug candidates to its biotech and pharmaceutical partners.



Zifo RnD Solutions is a fast-growing global organization with offices in US, UK, India, France, Germany, China and Japan. Zifo RnD Solutions helps organizations strategize, design, implement and support their systems by providing solutions in Laboratory Informatics, Scientific Data Management, Clinical Biometrics, Genome Informatics and Compliance Solutions.



Zifo works with customers from more than 20 countries, including 7 of the Top 10 global Bio-Pharmas. It has been ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies for 8 consecutive years (2012 – ’19) by Deloitte, and has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in India 2016 by the Great Place to Work Institute and as one of India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces – 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 – A study conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute India. Visit: www.zifornd.com to learn more.



For more information please contact marketing@zifornd.com Deerfield, IL, September 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Clinical results from the Phase II trial have shown efficacy signals of prolonged PFS and tumor reductions with CA-170 in non-squamous NSCLC. The pivotal ASIAD-II study is a vital step moving forward. Large, double-blinded, randomized oncology studies are often complicated and complex. This multi-center study will be conducted at approximately 30 sites," stated, Murali Ramachandra, the CEO of Aurigene.Commenting on the partnership between the companies, Murali said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Zifo for its Biometrics services. The Aurigene Clinical team along with Zifo team’s expertise will enable us to strengthen our efforts in the Phase III Oncology trial.”The CEO of Zifo, Raj Prakash has expressed his excitement on being a part of this milestone with Aurigene, “We are excited to be working with Aurigene on this trial and with our right mix of Scientific, Regulatory and Technical expertise, we believe are in the right position to best support this initiative.”The ASIAD-2 study will commence during Q3 of 2020 and is expected to enroll over 3 years. Patients will receive study drug for a year and will be followed for additional 4 years.Aurigene Discovery Technologies is a drug discovery company committed to the vision of being the most respected and valued scientific collaborator in India. In over 12 years of working with Pharma, Biotech and Academic partners, in a variety of Therapeutic Areas, Biologies and Chemistries and over 75 integrated Drug Discovery projects, Aurigene has contributed to delivering over 15 small molecule and peptide drug candidates to its biotech and pharmaceutical partners.Zifo RnD Solutions is a fast-growing global organization with offices in US, UK, India, France, Germany, China and Japan. Zifo RnD Solutions helps organizations strategize, design, implement and support their systems by providing solutions in Laboratory Informatics, Scientific Data Management, Clinical Biometrics, Genome Informatics and Compliance Solutions.Zifo works with customers from more than 20 countries, including 7 of the Top 10 global Bio-Pharmas. It has been ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies for 8 consecutive years (2012 – ’19) by Deloitte, and has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in India 2016 by the Great Place to Work Institute and as one of India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces – 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 – A study conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute India. Visit: www.zifornd.com to learn more.For more information please contact marketing@zifornd.com Contact Information Zifo RnD Solutions

Mobin Jaffer

+91 9786817426



www.zifornd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zifo RnD Solutions