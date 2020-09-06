PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Elamant International Announces the Launch of the Elamant Cares Foundation


Frisco, TX, September 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Elamant International is proud to announce the development and launch of the Elamant Cares Foundation. This newly developed nonprofit will hone in on one core basic principle, that our lives are better when we are helping people. The leadership within Elamant wants to focus on helping serve resources as well as financial support to members in their communities.

Elamant is currently building the foundation for the organization as well as developing its website and social media presence. Throughout this global venture there are many high-level professionals dedicated to the success and launch of this company. Elamant Cares will focus on specific areas of support: health, safety, education, and community. Stay tuned as soon news will roll out with more information regarding this amazing new venture that will benefit Elamant members, their consultants, their customers, their friends, and family.

“We are excited about the mission for Elamant Cares and the ability that we will have to serve the community that is represented by our members around the world,” stated Mike Magolnick, Executive Director.
Elamant International
Mike Magolnick
469-430-8880
