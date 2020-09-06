Association Promotes Medicare Insurance Agent Online Directory with Ads in Kiplinger's Retirement Planning Guide

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, September 06, 2020 --(



"Millions of seniors want someone who can clearly explain and compare their various Medicare options," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. The organization is running ads in the publication that will shortly begin distribution.



The Association makes available the only online look-up that lists local Medicare insurance professionals many of whom offer all options including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and prescription drug plans.



"These professionals do not charge for their time or expertise and they can offer the very same policies for the identical cost, which often is zero cost," Slome adds. "Imagine being able to get a free hour of consulting from a local lawyer or to meet with a medical specialist for free. And, using the directory is not just free it is completely private with no personal information needed to access the listing."



The Association's directory will be prominently featured in the upcoming edition of the Kiplinger's Retirement Planning Guide. "This is the idea resource because Medicare is such an important component of retirement more consumers aware of the directory the Association find local Medicare insurance agents in your immediate county, access the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance 's free online agent directory. Nearly 1,000 independent Medicare specialists can be found using the free public resource. No personal information is entered to access the directory."



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



