Press Releases PharmD Live Press Release

Receive press releases from PharmD Live: By Email RSS Feeds: PharmD Live to Offer Investors a Unique Equity Opportunity in Telehealth

The innovative startup healthcare company is accelerating implementation of its proprietary chronic care management and remote patient monitoring solutions.

Washington DC, DC, September 08, 2020 --(



PharmD Live specializes in Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions using its proprietary software and board-certified pharmacists who work 24/7 assessing and managing patient medication usage, providing disease management education, identifying high-risk patients, and making recommendations to patients’ physicians. The equity crowdfunding campaign, which went live on Sept. 1, will support a four-fold introduction of its product.



“We want to accelerate the revolution in healthcare by creating empowered and engaged patients through the use of technology, personalized and accessible care solutions and the best actionable health information,” said Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani, CEO and founder of PharmD Live. “The need for our innovative telehealth solutions will only grow as our nation grapples with medication mismanagement and the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the elderly population.”



The short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions has created an even greater need for telehealth care services.



PharmD Live’s telehealth services will provide chronic care patients with personalized care management from the safety of their homes, and remote patient monitoring telemedicine services. From a business perspective, healthcare practices will also benefit from PharmD Live’s leading-edge software. It can improve the financial position for healthcare practices of all sizes and streamline the onerous task of reporting and billing, resulting in considerable savings for physicians and providers.



The public Wefunder.com campaign launch went live on September 1, 2020. For more information on investment opportunities with PharmD Live, please visit

bit.ly/3hubPLi



About PharmD Live- We partner with physicians, accountable care organizations, post-acute care facilities and hospitals to deliver turnkey care management, including chronic care management services, to patients including Medicare beneficiaries. Our board-certified pharmacists utilize our innovative, HIPAA-compliant software solutions to improve clinical and financial outcomes. Washington DC, DC, September 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PharmD Live Corporation, a growing healthcare technology company, is raising funds through Wefunder.com to accelerate use of its innovative telehealth applications that address the growing misuse of medications.PharmD Live specializes in Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions using its proprietary software and board-certified pharmacists who work 24/7 assessing and managing patient medication usage, providing disease management education, identifying high-risk patients, and making recommendations to patients’ physicians. The equity crowdfunding campaign, which went live on Sept. 1, will support a four-fold introduction of its product.“We want to accelerate the revolution in healthcare by creating empowered and engaged patients through the use of technology, personalized and accessible care solutions and the best actionable health information,” said Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani, CEO and founder of PharmD Live. “The need for our innovative telehealth solutions will only grow as our nation grapples with medication mismanagement and the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the elderly population.”The short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions has created an even greater need for telehealth care services.PharmD Live’s telehealth services will provide chronic care patients with personalized care management from the safety of their homes, and remote patient monitoring telemedicine services. From a business perspective, healthcare practices will also benefit from PharmD Live’s leading-edge software. It can improve the financial position for healthcare practices of all sizes and streamline the onerous task of reporting and billing, resulting in considerable savings for physicians and providers.The public Wefunder.com campaign launch went live on September 1, 2020. For more information on investment opportunities with PharmD Live, please visitbit.ly/3hubPLiAbout PharmD Live- We partner with physicians, accountable care organizations, post-acute care facilities and hospitals to deliver turnkey care management, including chronic care management services, to patients including Medicare beneficiaries. Our board-certified pharmacists utilize our innovative, HIPAA-compliant software solutions to improve clinical and financial outcomes. Contact Information PharmD Live

Anthony Hebron

202-765-1429



https://www.pharmdlive.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PharmD Live