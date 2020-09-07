Braziliada: A Mystery in Brazilian Setting is Released by Wicked West Publishing

Press Releases Wicked West Publishing Press Release

Seattle, WA, September 07, 2020 --(



The publisher's first release, Braziliada by Sheridan West, takes the readers to a journey to Brazil, allowing them to feel the spirit and atmosphere of this huge tropical country with its mixture of cultures and races is full of opportunities for those who create, invent, and work hard, but also for those who think they are above law and take advantage of weak and corrupt institutions. In the centre of the narrative is an eighteen year old Brazilian girl who gets in the crossfire of rival factions of business owners and wheeler-dealers. She has to find inner strength and courage to take the challenge and make serious choices for the first time in her life.



This novel highlights the problems of women abuse and toxic masculinity in still predominantly patriarchal Brazilian society, while depicting bright and strong female characters standing at the forefront of their communities.



"In order to solve the mystery of who is threatening her family, Amelia del Atore must abandon them and go on a classical journey of discovery. On her own for the first time in the real world, the young woman finds the wisdom she requires. But will she have enough time to do what needs to be done?



Braziliada, is an enjoyable tale of bold individuality and dedication to heritage." -Kelly R., Line Editor, Red Adept Editing



"A suspenseful mystery with plenty of intense character interaction and some genuine surprises, Braziliada is a thrilling read. Its inextricable connection to its Brazilian locale is a major plus for readers who like distinctive settings in their fiction." -Virge B., Proofreader, Red Adept Editing



