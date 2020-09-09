Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Prime Minister to President by A.C. Dickens

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Prime Minister to President:
Rick Graham, an American born, long-serving and popular British Prime Minister, receives an astonishing invitation to become a Democratic Candidate, to challenge an unstable war hero for the Presidency of the United States.
But who exactly is behind the approach and why?
Why and what are the dark forces determined to stop him entering the White House?
Can Graham overcome the dangers and electioneering challenges?
Can he gain vital Supreme Court clearance to become the Democrat’s nominee?
Can he make a dramatic last-minute bid to overturn his rival and win the increasingly fraught campaign?
At the same time, can the FBI manage to bring to justice the criminal mastermind who is behind the plot to deny Graham his inauguration?
Whatever the outcome, will Rick Graham discover the startling truth behind his bid for Presidential destiny?
Prime Minister to President is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 282 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800940062
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.8 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08GQGQ1RT
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PMTP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About A.C Dickens
Born in Bristol. After leaving Grammar School and entering Local Government, he trained as a social worker specialising in mental health. He then married Pauline, fathered two children and now has five grandchildren.
In his capacity as a senior manager, he received a national award from the Secretary of State for developing a comprehensive carers’ support service, the need for which is now universally recognised.
Pre Covid-19, he has enjoyed travel, concerts and opera all of which he would like to resume when life returns to normal.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
