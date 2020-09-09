Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Prime Minister to President by A.C. Dickens

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 09, 2020 --(



Rick Graham, an American born, long-serving and popular British Prime Minister, receives an astonishing invitation to become a Democratic Candidate, to challenge an unstable war hero for the Presidency of the United States.



But who exactly is behind the approach and why?

Why and what are the dark forces determined to stop him entering the White House?

Can Graham overcome the dangers and electioneering challenges?

Can he gain vital Supreme Court clearance to become the Democrat’s nominee?

Can he make a dramatic last-minute bid to overturn his rival and win the increasingly fraught campaign?

At the same time, can the FBI manage to bring to justice the criminal mastermind who is behind the plot to deny Graham his inauguration?

Whatever the outcome, will Rick Graham discover the startling truth behind his bid for Presidential destiny?



Prime Minister to President is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 282 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800940062

Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.8 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08GQGQ1RT

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PMTP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About A.C Dickens

Born in Bristol. After leaving Grammar School and entering Local Government, he trained as a social worker specialising in mental health. He then married Pauline, fathered two children and now has five grandchildren.



In his capacity as a senior manager, he received a national award from the Secretary of State for developing a comprehensive carers’ support service, the need for which is now universally recognised.



Pre Covid-19, he has enjoyed travel, concerts and opera all of which he would like to resume when life returns to normal.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



