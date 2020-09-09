Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Unlucky for Some by Anthony O’Connor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Unlucky for Some – a post-WWII thriller by Anthony O’Connor.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 09, 2020



A parallel Earth where Germany and the axis powers won World War II, with the UK now being part of the wider Germania. The 1,000-year-old domination of The Fourth Reich has now begun.



A hexagonal sphere tears through space, from a future time, and lands off the Baltic Coast, Germany, in 1944.



Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE) embark on a perilous mission to retrieve the hexagonal sphere and bring it to the safety of London, for further investigation.



The events that follow lead us to 1969, where four persons; Matt Cianelli, Birgit Bauer, Laurie Armstrong and Mick Thompson, unknown to each other, will come together, attempting to thwart The Fourth Reich’s plan to invade and take over our Earth.



The hexagonal sphere had certain capabilities, with one being able to create a portal to our Earth. The Nazis will use this portal to provide them with an invasion corridor.



ScI-13, a UK government Scientific Intelligence agency, will lead the heroic fight against the Nazis but first, they must determine who is involved and when and how they are going to invade.



As The Fourth Reich’s invasion plan evolves from a strategy of four waves, it appears the Nazis will prove invincible against ScI-13’s heroic four, or will the four determine what the waves are and provide an offensive counter-strategy?



Unlucky for Some is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 252 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940055

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.6 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: 180094005X

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/UFS

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Anthony O’Connor; CMgr, FCIM, FACCPH, MAC, MIC, was born on the 20th January 1956 in Clapton, East London.



He has worked as senior Human Resources professional for a number of companies based in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain and Dubai.



Anthony is an experienced executive life coach, focusing on individual and team performance, holding professional management qualifications; Chartered Manager, Fellow Chartered Institute of Managers, Fellow Accredited Counsellors, Coaches, Psychotherapists, and Hypnotherapists, Membership Association for Coaching, and Member of the Institute of Consulting.



Anthony has two adult daughters, who both work and reside in London. He now resides in Essex.



Unlucky for Some is Anthony’s first published novel and stems from his historical interest in World War II; SOE (Special Operations Executive), MI9 (Escape and Evasion), MI10 (Weapons and Technical Analysis) and the other intelligent agencies; MI5 (British Security Service) and MI6 (Secret Intelligence Service). The book also mentions the German resistance movement during the war, known as The Solf Circle.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



