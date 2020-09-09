Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Gordon Square by Tracy Martin-Summers

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Gordon Square – a thriller by Tracy Martin-Summers.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 09, 2020



On a cold blustery November night, Detective Sergeant Mike Brugge and his partner Detective Constable Mel Bailey come across a girl, age unknown, in the parkland in Gordon Square. She was frail, malnourished, dirty and was covered in excrement.



What had happened to this girl? Why was she cowering down, shielding her eyes from the light, with a look of horror on her face? She appeared to be non-coherent, totally unengaged and would not speak to anyone. Nothing could penetrate the world where her soul had taken solace.



Mike and Mel set out to find out where she had come from and what had been her plight. Revealing hypnosis sessions allow them to glimpse some of her pain and suffering. Follow their story deep into the horrors that unfold, causing chaos and turmoil among their own lives.



The detectives are about to discover a horrific, gut-wrenching story, that spanned over four decades. But will it end?



Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 248 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800940130

Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.6 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08GYPR1FL

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GSQ

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Tracy Martin-Summers

Born in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and has now produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



