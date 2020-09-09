Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Gordon Square by Tracy Martin-Summers

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Gordon Square:
On a cold blustery November night, Detective Sergeant Mike Brugge and his partner Detective Constable Mel Bailey come across a girl, age unknown, in the parkland in Gordon Square. She was frail, malnourished, dirty and was covered in excrement.
What had happened to this girl? Why was she cowering down, shielding her eyes from the light, with a look of horror on her face? She appeared to be non-coherent, totally unengaged and would not speak to anyone. Nothing could penetrate the world where her soul had taken solace.
Mike and Mel set out to find out where she had come from and what had been her plight. Revealing hypnosis sessions allow them to glimpse some of her pain and suffering. Follow their story deep into the horrors that unfold, causing chaos and turmoil among their own lives.
The detectives are about to discover a horrific, gut-wrenching story, that spanned over four decades. But will it end?
Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 248 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800940130
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.6 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08GYPR1FL
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GSQ
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Tracy Martin-Summers
Born in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and has now produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002