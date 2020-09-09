Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Life’s Lines" by Tony Mitchell

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Life’s Lines – a poetry compendium by Tony Mitchell.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 09, 2020 --(

A grand compendium of poetry comprising over eclectic 100 pieces.



Life’s Lines is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 252 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653811

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.5 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08FYNBBJV

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LLINES

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Tony Mitchell

Tony Mitchell was born in Bexley, Kent, in 1934. After surviving the war and evacuation, he was educated at Shooters Hill Grammar School in Woolwich, one of the first Butler Boys. He wrote his first poem, lamenting a girl who had rejected him, just before National Service as a sergeant in the Canal Zone, Egypt.



He qualified as a teacher at Goldsmiths College, London and then took an external Honours degree in English in London, a Master's degree in the teaching of English at Exeter and another Master’s in TV and Film Studies in Education at the London Institute of Education. He taught in grammar, secondary modern and comprehensive schools before moving into Higher Education, training teachers and lecturing in English, Film and TV in Bedford. He retired in 1987 and now lives between Bath and Bristol.



Married to Hazel in 1960, they had 3 children, Duncan, Clare and Fay. Fay was lost in an accident in 1994. They now have 5 grandchildren.



Tony served as a Bedfordshire County Councillor from 1989 to 2005, for Labour. He is an active Republican and a humanist. He was a competent club cricketer and has supported the Canaries since 1945.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

