Rentokil Initial Malaysia Gives Back to Communities Through CSR Programme in Petaling Jaya

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, September 09, 2020 --(



SIBKL, a church which inspired to influence the nation and impact the generations. One of the commitments is to help orang asli community - OAMS in West Malaysia. In order to support orang asli during last year's flood disasters in Johor and recent COVID-10 pandemic, SIBKL has supplied food to a number of kampungs. Hence, by engaging with Rentokil Initial Malaysia this round, 42 units of refurbished laptops will benefit the school going students in their digital learning journey which includes the e-tuition that is carried out by SIBKL.



As Ms. Carol Lam, the Managing Director of Rentokil Initial Malaysia aptly puts it, “Communities that are aware, are communities that are more likely to take action. When we all play our part, we can protect the ones we love, and enhance not only our own lives but also the lives of those around us. This is what Rentokil Initial stands for, and that is the goal we want to work towards through our Corporate Social Responsibility programmes."



About Rentokil Initial Malaysia

Rentokil Initial is part of an international network of over 70 countries with 35,500 colleagues, more than 100 years of combined experience, and a great track record of providing reliable and trustworthy services to businesses globally.



Established in Malaysia for over 50 years, we are the experts delivering essential services in areas such as hygiene and pest control - the foundation of businesses - so our customers can focus on what they do best. Rentokil Initial is characterised by efficient management that supports a national network across Malaysia. That means there's always a Rentokil Initial service technician nearby when a customer needs one - and that we have the range and depth of resources to provide consistent quality service to customers. This makes Rentokil Initial a trusted brand of many different customers ranging from residential, SMEs to large organisations.



For more information on our services, please contact:



Rentokil pest control : 1300 886 911

rentokil.com.my



Initial hygiene : 1800 880 388

Irene Ooi

+019242 8339



http://www.rentokil.com.my/



